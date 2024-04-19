Subsea 7 S.A. notification of major holding

Luxembourg – 19 April 2024 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that, on 19 April 2024, Barclays Capital Securities Limited1 informed the Company that it had breached thresholds provided for by Luxembourg’s Transparency Law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities as amended (the "Transparency Law”) as follows:

15 April 2024

On 15 April 2024 the total number of voting rights in the Company according to Article 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law attached to shares held by Barclays was 22,559 representing less than 0.01% of the voting rights in the Company

On 15 April 2024 the total number of voting rights in the Company attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Article 12 (1) (a) of the Transparency Law (right to recall) were 14,625,242 representing 4.80% of the voting rights in the Company

On 15 April 2024 the total number of voting rights in the Company attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Article 12 (1) (b) of the Transparency Law (swaps) were 572,734 representing 0.18% of the voting rights in the Company

When combined, the above positions equate to 5.00% of voting rights of Subsea 7 S.A.

16 April 2024

On 16 April 2024 the total number of voting rights in the Company according to Article 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law attached to shares held by Barclays was nil

On 16 April 2024 the total number of voting rights in the Company attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Article 12 (1) (a) of the Transparency Law (right to recall) was nil

On 16 April 2024 the total number of voting rights in the Company attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Article 12 (1) (b) of the Transparency Law (swaps) was nil

When combined, the above positions equate to 0.00% of voting rights of Subsea 7 S.A.

A copy of the notifications received from Barclays is available on the Subsea7 website www.subsea7.com.

1 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Barclays Plc

*******************************************************************************

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 19 April 2024 at 19:10 CET

Attachments