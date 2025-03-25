Subsea 7 S.A. Notice of Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

Luxembourg – 25 March 2025 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today published and distributed to eligible holders of Common Shares and American Depositary Receipts the Notice of Meeting and supporting materials for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the AGM) and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the EGM).

The AGM is scheduled to take place at 15:00 (local time) on 8 May 2025 at the Company's registered office, 412F, route d'Esch, L-1471 Luxembourg and the EGM will take place immediately thereafter.

The holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs”) on record at the close of business on 26 March 2025 and the holders of common shares on record at the close of business on 24 April 2025 will be entitled to vote. The deadline for submission of votes for holders of ADRs is 24 April 2025 and for holders of common shares is 2 May 2025.

The Notice of Meeting and supporting materials, including the full text of the proposed changes to the articles of association, the report of the board of directors with respect to the requested authorisation to waive, limit and suppress the preferential subscription rights of existing shareholders, as well as copies of the 2024 statutory and consolidated financial statements of the Company can be found on the Company’s website, subsea7.com.

Due to the fact that the Company is incorporated in Luxembourg, the Company’s affairs are governed by the provisions of Luxembourg company law. Under these provisions and the provisions of the Company’s articles of association, the AGM and EGM will be restricted to the administrative matters set out in the Notice of Meeting. Please note that the proposed combination of Subsea7 and Saipem, as announced on 23 February 2025, will not form part of the agenda at the EGM. An extraordinary general meeting will be convened at a later date in relation to the proposed combination.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 25 March 2025 at 10:30 CET.

