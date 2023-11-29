Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Subsea 7 Aktie [Valor: 70087 / ISIN: LU0075646355]
Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 29 Nov 2023 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Katherine Simmons (nee Lyne)
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Human Resources
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal - Sale of shares

 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: NOK 151.09
Volume: 10,000

 
d) Aggregated information

  		Volume 10,000 at price NOK 151.09
e) Date of the transaction 2023-11-28

 
f) Place of the transaction Oslo Stock Exchange – XOSL

 

***********************************************************************************************
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

**************************************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 29 November at 13.00 CET.

 

Attachment


