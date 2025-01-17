Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Subsea 7 Aktie [Valor: 70087 / ISIN: LU0075646355]
Subsea 7 S.A. - 4Q24 earnings call notification

Subsea 7
12.27 CHF 11.33%
Luxembourg –17 January 2025Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its fourth quarter results for the period ended 31 December 2024 on 27 February 2025 at 07:00 GMT / 08:00 CET.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on 27 February 2025 at 12:00 GMT / 13:00 CET.

From 07:00 GMT / 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed on the call will be available on Subsea7.com

Webcast/replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aexdnm2p/
Dial-in: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIec54517b2a53403badecf6512dc8b41a

A financial results calendar for 2025 is available at Financial Calendar

*******************************************************************************
Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

