Subsea 7 S.A. - 2025 AGM and EGM

Luxembourg – 8 May 2025 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, the Company) today announced that, at the 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) on 8 May 2025, all resolutions were approved, including the payment of a dividend of NOK 13.00 per common share, to be paid in two equal instalments.

In addition, at the subsequent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) on the same day, both proposed resolutions, which related to (i) to the authority of the Board of Directors to repurchase and, as the case may be, to subsequently cancel Company shares and reduce the issued share capital accordingly and (ii) the renewal of authorisation for the Board of Directors to issue new shares and to limit or suppress preferential subscription rights, for up to 10% of the issued share capital, were approved.

The minutes of both the AGM and EGM which detail the resolutions passed and the result of the votes cast in relation to each resolution and the changes to the Company’s articles of association are attached hereto. The minutes can also be found on the Company’s website.

*******************************************************************************

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

agm@subsea7.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 8 May 2025 at 17:15 CET.

Attachments