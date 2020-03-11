Subscription traps: "no-strings attached" trial offers could leave you with your hands tied

How to dodge the free trial sinkhole

OTTAWA, March 11, 2020 /CNW/ - "Tick-tock, time is running out! Take advantage of this free trial offer now!" We've all seen them: social-media ads that promise to send a free, no-obligation trial product directly to your home for only a small shipping and handling fee. You might be tempted by that free trial of weight-loss pills, muscle-enhancement pills or anti-wrinkle serum, especially if there's a timer counting down to the end of this "limited time offer". Step back and set your own clock!

By accepting certain online "trial offers," you could end up with:

charges for the full cost of that trial product.

an unwanted subscription for expensive, monthly products.

charges for products you're certain you didn't order at all!

Here's how to avoid the free-trial trap:

Take 5: Wait, even just five minutes, to stop and think before entering your credit card information. Resist high-pressure sales tactics like pop-up surveys, customer queues, or countdown timers. These are designed to discourage you from taking time to fully understand the offer and decide if it's right for you.

Wait, even just five minutes, to stop and think before entering your credit card information. Resist high-pressure sales tactics like pop-up surveys, customer queues, or countdown timers. These are designed to discourage you from taking time to fully understand the offer and decide if it's right for you. Be skeptical : Question statements and slogans that seem too good to be true. Don't take celebrity endorsements at face value. Often, celebrity images are used without consent.

Question statements and slogans that seem too good to be true. Don't take celebrity endorsements at face value. Often, celebrity images are used without consent. Find and read the terms and conditions: The terms and conditions might be buried in hard-to-spot, small-font web links or they may not be there at all! They're even harder to see if you're viewing the offer on a small screen, like a smartphone or tablet. If you can't find or understand the terms and conditions, don't sign up for the trial.

The terms and conditions might be buried in hard-to-spot, small-font web links or they may not be there at all! They're even harder to see if you're viewing the offer on a small screen, like a smartphone or tablet. If you can't find or understand the terms and conditions, don't sign up for the trial. Beware of added upsell products: Clicking "proceed to checkout" or "complete my order" may automatically add more products to your order. To avoid further charges, look for the fine print.

Clicking "proceed to checkout" or "complete my order" may automatically add more products to your order. To avoid further charges, look for the fine print. Research : Do an online search for the company or product with the words "complaint" and "scam" to help find potential issues. Do some comparison-shopping if the product is available elsewhere.

: Do an online search for the company or product with the words "complaint" and "scam" to help find potential issues. Do some comparison-shopping if the product is available elsewhere. Use your browser's ad blocker: You can use ad blockers to hide social media ads, pop-up surveys and sponsored "news" articles.

If you do sign up for a free trial, protect yourself:

Keep all receipts, emails and text messages.

Check your credit card statements regularly for unauthorized charges.

Know that you can contact your financial institution to request a stop payment because of suspected fraud.

Remember that there is no shame in being the victim of a scam. Report suspected fraud and help the authorities and others like you.

The Competition Bureau addresses false and misleading conduct in the marketplace. If you believe you have been misled by a free trial offer, contact the Competition Bureau and file a complaint by phone at 1-800-348-5358 or online.

You can also file a complaint with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC); the Better Business Bureau or your provincial / territorial consumer protection agency.

Related Products

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: Continuity scams

Consumer Alert: Customer Loyalty Programs: What is your brand loyalty worth?

Consumer Alert: Online dating – know what you're signing up for

Consumer Alert: Pop-up surveys can be a) scams b) traps c) costly?

The Little Black Book of Scams: 2nd edition

Associated Links

Consumer and Business Alerts

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

Better Business Bureau ( Canada )

www.competitionbureau.gc.ca

Enquiries | Complaints

Stay connected:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau, as an independent law enforcement agency, ensures that Canadian businesses and consumers prosper in a competitive and innovative marketplace.

SOURCE Competition Bureau