Subordinated Notes of Šiauliu Bankas shall be admitted to the Baltic Bond List

The Board of Nasdaq Vilnius decided on 23 June 2023 to list the Subordinated Notes of Šiauliu bankas AB on the Baltic Bond List from 27 June 2023 at the request of the bank.

Additional information about the issue of notes:

Issuer's name AB Šiauliu bankas Issuer's short name SAB ISIN code LT0000407751 Securities issue date 22.06.2023 Securities maturity date 22.06.2033 Total nominal value of the issue 50 000 000 EUR Minimal nominal value denomination of 100 000 EUR and higher integral multiples of 1000 EUR Rate of interest 10.75% Orderbook short name SABB107533A Interest payment dates once per year on June 22 from 2024 to 2033 Trading list Bond list

The Base Prospectus of EUR 100 000 000 Subordinated Note Programm and the Final Terms of the Notes are available in the enclosed attachments.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Treasury and Markets

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt

tel. +370 5 2032 200

