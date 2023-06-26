|
26.06.2023 15:30:00
Subordinated Notes of Šiauliu Bankas shall be admitted to the Baltic Bond List
The Board of Nasdaq Vilnius decided on 23 June 2023 to list the Subordinated Notes of Šiauliu bankas AB on the Baltic Bond List from 27 June 2023 at the request of the bank.
Additional information about the issue of notes:
|Issuer's name
|AB Šiauliu bankas
|Issuer's short name
|SAB
|ISIN code
|LT0000407751
|Securities issue date
|22.06.2023
|Securities maturity date
|22.06.2033
|Total nominal value of the issue
|50 000 000 EUR
|Minimal nominal value
|denomination of 100 000 EUR and higher integral multiples of 1000 EUR
|Rate of interest
|10.75%
|Orderbook short name
|SABB107533A
|Interest payment dates
|once per year on June 22 from 2024 to 2033
|Trading list
|Bond list
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG
|127304456
|49.00 %
|20.00 %
|Logitech / Temenos AG
|127304470
|59.00 %
|15.50 %
|Bachem Hldg. AG / Sika AG / Straumann Hldg. AG
|127304471
|65.00 %
|15.00 %
The Base Prospectus of EUR 100 000 000 Subordinated Note Programm and the Final Terms of the Notes are available in the enclosed attachments.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
tel. +370 5 2032 200
Attachments
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Bank of Siauliai AB
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Bank of Siauliai AB
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen nehmen zu: US-Börsen wenig bewegt -- SMI tiefer -- DAX in der Verlustzone -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fällt nach positivem Start zurück. Die US-Börsen tendieren am Montag seitwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen beenden den ersten Handelstag der Woche in Rot.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}