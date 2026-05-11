Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’103 0.0%  SPI 18’569 0.0%  Dow 49’511 -0.2%  DAX 24’227 -0.5%  Euro 0.9164 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’876 -0.6%  Gold 4’698 -0.4%  Bitcoin 63’296 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7784 0.1%  Öl 104.0 3.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Roche149905998Alcon43249246ams-OSRAM137918297ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Lufthansa-Aktie fester: Flugkonzern streicht Verbindung zwischen Bremen und Frankfurt - Grossaktionär Kühne erhöht Beteiligung
Sunrise-Aktie rutscht ab: Partnerschaft mit Schweizer KI-Anbieter Phoeniqs
Ausblick: Under Armour präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Swatch-Aktie nimmt ab: Swatch lanciert eine Uhr zusammen mit Konkurrent Audemars Piguet
Suche...
11.05.2026 14:26:35

Subdued Futures Point To Flat Or Slightly Negative Start

(RTTNews) - Subdued futures and higher oil prices amid concerns about the Middle East conflict point to a flat to slightly negative start for U.S. stocks on Monday.

The Dow futures are down 0.17%, the S&P futures are lower by 0.07% and the Nasdaq futures are up slightly.

With the crucial consumer prices inflation data (due on Tuesday), producer prices report (due on Wednesday) and retail sales data (on Friday) ahead, the mood in the market is likely to remain cautious.

U.S.-Iran conflict due to a lack of positive progress in peace efforts.

Following U.S. President Donald Trump rejecting Iran's latest proposal to end the conflict, Iran said it would continue using both "the weapon of diplomacy" and military resistance whenever it considers necessary to protect national interests.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the U.S. has committed a breach of trust in every diplomatic process it has participated in over the past 20 years.

On Friday, the major averages closed higher, although the Dow underperformed, edging up by just 0.02%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.84%, while the Nasdaq ended 1.71% up. Stronger than expected non-farm payroll data for the month of April aided sentiment.

On the economic front, data on existing home sales for the month of April is due at 10 AM ET.

In overseas trading today, Asian stocks ended mixed as strong gains in AI-related stocks in Seoul offset investor concerns over escalating U.S.- Iran tensions and prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has rejected a U.S. proposal for renewed peace talks.

The major European markets are somewhat subdued amid concerns about Middle East conflict following failed peace talks between Iran and U.S.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $3.13 or 3.28% at $98.55 a barrel. Gold futures are down $53.30 or 1.1% at $4,677.40 an ounce.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Stadler Rail: Auf dem richtigen Gleis

Der Zughersteller ist dabei, zentrale Bremsklötze zu lösen. Mit einem optimistischen Ausblick hat Stadler Rail die Investoren dazu gebracht, wieder einzusteigen - jetzt nimmt der Mid Cap Fahrt auf.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dienstag 18 Uhr live: Abgesicherte Einkommens-Strategien - Dein Schutzschild im volatilen Markt 2026

Schluss mit Hoffen! Erfahre im Webinar, wie Einkommens-Strategien mit Optionen und technischer Analyse funktionieren, inkusive LIVE-Handel! So nutzt du statistische Erkenntnisse für solides Trading.

Schnell noch Plätze sichern!

Finanzielle Bildung vorantreiben

Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.

Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl

Inside Trading & Investment

13:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Positive News zum Wochenende
11:34 OVO Energy im Visier von E.ON
09:11 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall unter Druck
08:51 Irans Friedensvorschlag laut Trump "völlig inakzeptabel"
06:07 Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl
07.05.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
05.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’634.57 19.27 SB1BHU
Short 13’897.04 13.65 S7LBMU
Short 14’402.58 8.91 SWKBJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’103.49 11.05.2026 14:24:43
Long 12’547.31 19.55 SJQBZU
Long 12’245.85 13.58 S7SB9U
Long 11’722.83 8.91 SWFBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Wolters Kluwer Q1 Revenues Down, Backs FY26 Outlook
Kursziele massiv angehoben: Stehen diese zwei Chip-Giganten vor dem nächsten Ausbruch?
TKMS-Aktie in Rot: wächst weiter und bestätigt Prognose
CSL-Aktie mit Kurssturz: Prognosesenkung belastet - BioNTech vor dem Aufwind?
So sehr belastet der Bitcoin-Absturz das Quartalsergebnis von Tesla
Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsende im Plus
Sunrise-Aktie rutscht ab: Partnerschaft mit Schweizer KI-Anbieter Phoeniqs
Aktien-Rally in Seoul: Aktien von SK hynix und Samsung mit Kursexplosion
SMI stabil -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins

Top-Rankings

KW 19: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 19: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 19: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI stabil -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins

Der heimische Leitindex zeigt sich am Montag wenig bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich währenddessen ebenfalls schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zum Wochenauftakt mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.