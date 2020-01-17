Subaru of America Sponsors the Philadelphia Flower Show with an Emphasis on Sustainability

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Subaru of America, Inc. has announced that, for the 19th consecutive year, it will serve as the exclusive sponsor of the Philadelphia Flower Show, the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event. The show, produced by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS), runs from February 29 – March 8, 2020. This year's theme, "Riviera Holiday," is inspired by the world's Mediterranean gardens and will immerse visitors in the sights, scents and tastes of the Mediterranean region's landscaped gardens and culture.



"We are proud to continue our sponsorship of the Philadelphia Flower Show for the nineteenth consecutive year," said Thomas J. Doll, President and Chief Executive Officer at Subaru of America, Inc. "At Subaru, we are deeply committed to serving our local community, as well as the environment through our Subaru Loves the Earth initiative. In conjunction with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, we continue to educate attendees about preservation and how they can be more planet-friendly."

Main Exhibit: Subaru Zero-Landfill Garden

As the exclusive sponsor, Subaru will celebrate this year's event with various floral displays that incorporate the "Riviera Holiday" theme, while educating attendees on sustainable gardening and landfill-free design. The all-new 2020 Subaru Outback is integrated into the natural setting to complement the garden display. From a mix of Mediterranean-inspired elements and bold sustainable features, attendees will discover components such as reclaimed cedar slat walls, terracotta roofing, drought tolerant plants, and recirculating fountains made from recycled tiles.



Inside the main Subaru Zero-Landfill Garden exhibit, the automaker will host several daily gardening workshops known as "Potting Parties" at the semi-private 'Subaru Outback' garden exhibit. Hosted by horticulture designer, Tu Bloom, attendees can create their own vibrant container displays and learn about sustainable growing practices along with fun recycling ideas for the garden. Additional information on Potting Parties can be found here.



Subaru will also sponsor the following Philadelphia Flower Show exhibits and events:



Concourse Exhibit: Subaru Reclamation Station

At the Subaru Reclamation Station, the 2020 Subaru Forester highlights the gardener's commitment to repurposing materials. Here, attendees will learn how to reclaim household trash normally headed for the local landfill by transforming it into useful, artistic items such as an iron pipe pergola and a PVC pipe wall art/vertical planter.

Visitors will also learn about the year-round Subaru Loves the Earth initiative where, in partnership with TerraCycle®, nearly 600 Subaru retailers across the U.S. collect hard-to-recycle waste products like disposable cups and lids, snack wrappers, etc. The collected trash gets recycled into usable furnishings like park benches, bike racks, and flower pots which are donated to community organizations by Subaru.

Fido Friday

On 'Fido Friday,' the evening of March 6th, the orange carpet will be rolled out for both four-legged and two-legged friends to experience the Philadelphia Flower Show together. As part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, this event will feature on-site pet adoptions, photo opportunities, pet-friendly activities and much more.

For Philadelphia Flower Show times and ticket sales, visit: https://theflowershow.com/ and follow #PhillyFlowerShow.



For information on Subaru's environmental initiatives, visit: https://www.subaru.com/content/subaru/en/special-series/LovesTheEarth.html



About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

