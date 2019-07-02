Subaru of America, Inc. Reports Best-Ever June Sales and Record First Half Results

CAMDEN, N.J., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Best June sales – monthly sales increase 2.8 percent over June 2018

91 consecutive months of yearly, month-over-month growth

Best June ever for Outback and Ascent

64 consecutive months of more than 10,000 Outbacks sold

71 consecutive months of more than 10,000 Foresters sold

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 61,511 vehicle sales for June 2019, a 2.8 percent increase compared with June 2018, and the best June sales in the history of the company. Subaru also sold a record 339,525 vehicles in the first half of 2019, up 5.2 percent compared with the same period last year.

June marked the 64th consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. Outback and Ascent sales were notably strong as each model achieved its best June ever. Outback posted an 8.9 percent increase, while Forester posted a 5.7 percent increase compared to June 2018. In addition, 7,014 Ascent SUVs were delivered in June, marking one year since the versatile family hauler arrived at Subaru retailers.

"We are humbled by the hard work of our retailers, employees and distribution partners this June. It is because of their tireless efforts that we can report our 91st month of yearly, month-over-month sales increases and set another half-year record," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "The Ascent has been a tremendous success for our brand. The 3-row SUV offers the utility today's customers are seeking and fills a void that had been missing from our line-up for many years."

"In June, we continued to experience healthy demand thanks in part to Subaru's combination of value, safety, functionality, and reliability built into all of our vehicles," said Jeff Walters, Senior President of Sales. "In an increasingly competitive marketplace, we are excited to continue delivering strong results and another month of sales increases."

Carline Jun-19 Jun-18 % Chg Jun-19 Jun-18 % Chg MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 14,753 13,964 5.7% 86,219 79,277 8.8% Impreza 5,558 7,684 -27.7% 29,688 37,814 -21.5% WRX/STI 1,864 2,325 -19.8% 12,374 15,038 -17.7% Ascent 7,014 1,897 269.7% 40,108 1,897 2014.3% Legacy 3,222 3,224 -0.1% 17,426 21,415 -18.6% Outback 17,505 16,071 8.9% 93,711 90,978 3.0% BRZ 203 316 -35.8% 1,540 1,966 -21.7% Crosstrek 11,392 14,360 -20.7% 58,459 74,475 -21.5% TOTAL 61,511 59,841 2.8% 339,525 322,860 5.2%

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

dinfante@subaru.com

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

