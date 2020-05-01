+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
01.05.2020 19:33:00

Subaru of America, Inc. Reports April 2020 Sales

CAMDEN, N.J., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 30,620 vehicle sales for April 2020, a 47 percent decrease compared with April 2019. These results reflect the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the resulting retailer shutdowns that have impacted the entire automobile industry. Following eleven consecutive years of sales records, Subaru reported year-to-date sales of 161,211, a 25 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2019.

"While this pandemic has been difficult for the auto industry, April sales for Subaru were better than expected," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America. "We are immensely proud of our retailers' efforts and perseverance in this difficult market. Through our partnership with Feeding America®, Subaru and our retailers have also come together to provide 50 million meals* nationwide to assist those having difficulty accessing and purchasing food. We want to thank our retailers for their participation in this initiative, making them more than a typical car dealer."

"April sales are reflective of the current state of the automotive industry during an unprecedented time, but our customer's confidence in the quality and capability of Subaru vehicles remains as strong as ever. Awards like Kelley Blue Book naming Subaru the 'Most Trusted Brand' of 2020 are more important now than they ever have been," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Our retailers continue to provide safe car-buying environments and expand methods of vehicle service, in addition to continuing to care for their local communities."

Forester

9,431

14,782

-36.2%

48,511

55,438

-12.5%

Impreza

1,857

4,819

-61.5%

12,146

18,598

-34.7%

WRX/STI

1,368

2,197

-37.7%

5,908

8,400

-29.7%

Ascent

3,954

6,512

-39.3%

19,578

25,585

-23.5%

Legacy

1,358

2,991

-54.6%

7,893

11,210

-29.6%

Outback

8,058

16,381

-50.8%

40,673

58,189

-30.1%

BRZ

105

287

-63.4%

497

1,106

-55.1%

Crosstrek

4,489

9,319

-51.8%

26,005

35,516

-26.8%

TOTAL

30,620

57,288

-46.6%

161,211

214,042

-24.7%

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, Subaru and its retailers are following the most up-to-date guidelines from the CDC, adapting services and undertaking enhanced measures for cleaning and sanitation to help support the safety of employees and customers. In addition, many stores are providing alternative methods of vehicle service – including pick-up and drop-off, expanded service loaner fleet, and mobile repair. For information on the Subaru Payment Deferment Program, please contact your local Subaru retailer or visit Subaru Motors Finance.

* $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks

About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

