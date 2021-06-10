Subaru Loves Pets 2020 Adoption Initiative Found Loving Homes For More Than 20,000 Shelter Pets

CAMDEN, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that thanks to its participating Subaru retailers and animal-loving customers and supporters, the October 2020Subaru Loves Pets initiative achieved adoptions for 22,961 animals, with 16 percent of reported adoptions classified as dogs with special needs, affectionately known as "Underdogs."

"Helping to unite pets with loving homes is one of the most rewarding aspects of our Subaru Loves Pets initiative, and we are thrilled to see more than 20,000 animals adopted," Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "Knowing that Underdogs face special challenges on their journeys to loving homes, we are especially proud to have impacted their lives for the better through this campaign."

In October 2020, Subaru launched a nationwide campaign for its Subaru Loves Pets initiative to champion dogs everywhere, particularly those in shelters, culminating in the second annual National Make a Dog's Day on October 22. To support the mission, nearly 519 participating Subaru retailers held or sponsored pet adoption events throughout the month, supporting more than 500 local shelters across the country.

As part of the 2020 Subaru Loves Pets campaign, the automaker championed the hard-to-adopt shelter dogs – including dogs with special needs, specifically senior dogs, amputees, visually and hearing-impaired dogs, and dogs with congenital disabilities and physical challenges. The long-standing devotion to the Subaru Loves Pets initiative is why, Subaru is proud to be More Than a Car Company.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

