Subaru Announces New Initiative To Recycle PPE Waste In Partnership With TerraCycle

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc., today announced a new recycling initiative to recycle personal protective equipment (PPE) waste in response to the increase in waste due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new initiative is an expansion of the automaker's existing recycling collection partnership with TerraCycle®, the world's leader in the collection and repurposing of complex waste streams. The new collection efforts divert improperly discarded PPE from landfills and incinerators. Subaru will employ TerraCycle's Zero Waste Boxes™ to collect disposable masks and gloves across more than 20 offices nationwide, including ports, regional training centers and the automaker's headquarters in Camden, NJ.

"At Subaru, our commitment to maintaining a safe work environment is as strong as our dedication to protecting and preserving our environment by keeping it clean," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "This expansion of our years-long work with TerraCycle allows us to responsibly wear PPE while furthering the Subaru Love Promise commitment to reduce landfill trash and engage in smart environmental practices, simply because it is the right thing to do."

Zero Waste Boxes provide a convenient recycling solution for all types of single-use PPE, which are not recyclable through conventional recycling facilities. By placing Zero Waste Boxes in offices around the country, Subaru employees can responsibly dispose of their protective gear instead of tossing items on the ground.

To properly collect and recycle PPE waste, each participating Subaru corporate location will utilize the following Zero Waste Boxes:

Disposable Gloves Zero Waste Box – to recycle vinyl, nitrile, and latex gloves.

to recycle vinyl, nitrile, and latex gloves. Disposable Masks Zero Waste Box – to recycle surgical and industrial face masks.

When full, the boxes will be returned to TerraCycle for processing and the collected waste will be cleaned, melted and remolded to make new products. Disposable masks are typically made from #5 polypropylene plastic and can be turned into a variety of items ranging from reusable shipping pallets to plastic lumber applications. Rubberized disposable gloves be used by rubber manufacturers in low-grade applications for products such as matting.

"At TerraCycle, our mission has always been to eliminate waste, recycle the unrecyclable and use our innovative business solutions to minimize human impact on the planet," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle Founder and CEO. "By spearheading this initiative to reduce the impact of PPE waste on the environment, Subaru continues to demonstrate their shared commitment to a greener future."

Through the Subaru Loves the Earth recycling program, created in partnership with TerraCycle, participating Subaru retailers nationwide use Zero Waste Boxes to encourage customers, employees and community partners to recycle waste streams that are commonly thought of as hard-to-recycle, including snack wrappers/bags, disposable cups, lids, plastic straws, as well as coffee and creamer capsules. In addition, Subaru encourages customers to further their personal commitments to sustainability by individually collecting these waste streams and bringing them to a local participating Subaru retailer.

To learn more about Subaru Loves the Earth and the environmental work Subaru does, visit subaru.com/earth and follow #SubaruLovesTheEarth.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

