Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’959 0.4%  SPI 16’688 0.2%  Dow 44’633 -0.5%  DAX 24’217 1.0%  Euro 0.9306 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’379 0.8%  Gold 3’327 0.4%  Bitcoin 94’715 0.0%  Dollar 0.8059 0.3%  Öl 72.8 3.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Sandoz124359842DocMorris4261528
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie entgeht Angriff: Trump zog Zerschlagung von NVIDIA in Betracht
Naoris-CEO warnt: Quantencomputing ist bereits jetzt eine Gefahr für den Bitcoin
Drohnen- und eVTOL-Aktien gefragt: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug von DroneShield, Volatus, AeroVironment & Co.
Ausblick: KRONES informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: UBS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.07.2025 03:00:12

Suanova Information, a Yeebo’s Subsidiary, Makes Its Debut at the 2025 WAIC


EQS Newswire / 30/07/2025 / 03:00 CET/CEST

Securing a Key Role in China's AI Computing Power Sector Driving Industry Innovation and Development

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2025 - Suanova Information (Shanghai) Limited ("Suanova Information"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited ("Yeebo" or the "Company", stock code: 259, which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group") made its debut at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference ("WAIC") held in Shanghai from 26 to 29 July, and hosted a major forum.

Suanova Information, under Yeebo, focuses on three business areas covering compute power and cloud operations, computing industry investment and computing technology development. It aims to accelerate the deep integration and application of AI across various sectors through independent innovation. As a domestic cloud computing pioneer, Suanova Information offers professional, independent, and innovative one-stop services to enterprises in China. With branches in Hong Kong and Shanghai, it provides customers with better localized services. Leveraging strategic investments, partnerships, and an openness to new technologies, Suanova Information has developed solid and full-stack service capabilities, from core components to application deployment, solidifying its position as a major player in mainland China's AI compute.

At the 2025 WAIC, Suanova Information, alongside several technology companies from its computing investment portfolio, presented its comprehensive industry ecosystem to attendees from around the world. Together, they showcased various core computing components, solutions, and practical case studies.

Suanova Information also leveraged this opportunity to demonstrate its compute power and cloud operational capabilities. The Group currently manages advanced, fully autonomous AI computing infrastructure in Hong Kong and Shanghai – the "Harvest" series intelligent computing centers. These centers operate Artificial Intelligence Data Centers ("AIDC") housing over 3,000 GPU card clusters. Their client base spans industry and research institutions, including Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Institute for Advanced Algorithms Research, Shanghai, and Hong Kong Broadband Network ("HKBN"). The "Harvest" series clusters are distinguished by their leading domestic localization, high-grade network and high-speed storage, seamless integration with public and computing clouds, flexible delivery models, an independently controllable private computing platform, and high-level SLA services, all designed to provide clients with stable and efficient AI computing support.

Beyond its role as an exhibitor, Suanova Information, together with its industry chain partners, hosted the "Suanova Information: Intelligent Convergence in the East, Connecting Global Ecosystems Forum" in the afternoon of 27 July. The forum focused on two major topics: "Domestic Full-Stack Integration" and "Shanghai-Hong Kong Cooperation Towards the World". It convened domestic and international experts, academics, and industry leaders to discuss the latest advancements in computing and AI technology, explore industry ecosystem collaboration, and address the opportunities and challenges for Chinese technology expanding globally.

The forum commenced with an opening speech by Mr. Zhang Hongtao, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, followed by a welcome address from Mr. Fang Yan Tak, Douglas, Chairman of Yeebo. The forum featured keynote speeches from academic and industry leaders, including Professor Tim Kwang Ting Cheng, Vice-President for Research and Development of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Mr. Wang Yanfeng, Executive Dean of the School of Artificial Intelligence at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shanghai Jiao Tong University Industrial Innovation Research Institute; Dr. Suo Guang of KylinSoft Corporation; Mr. Xu Runan, Senior Vice President and President of the Cloud and Computing Storage Product Line at H3C Technologies Co., Ltd.; and Dr. Denis Yip, President and Group Chief Operating Officer of HKBN Group. Additionally, academic experts, founders, and senior management teams from various renowned universities and enterprises participated in panel discussions and sharing sessions. During the forum, guests shared the story behind the creation of the domestic high-density cabinet, "Shanghai Cube," and their experiences in building and operating the first "Shanghai-produced card" computing power cluster with a thousand-card scale.

In his welcome address, Mr. Fang Yan Tak, Douglas, Chairman of Yeebo, remarked: "The aspiration of Suanova Information is to provide crucial financial support to outstanding technology enterprises, and to do everything to assist the companies we invest in, especially during challenging times. Suanova Information is committed to being a pioneer in the market, leading the charge in the adoption of domestic AI products powered by Chinese computing capabilities. We believe in fostering open partnerships, and aim to bring exceptional 'Shanghai Solutions' and Chinese technology to the market – from Shanghai to Hong Kong, and from China to the world."

Through the significant effort and investments in AI compute and related businesses in the past two years and Yeebo has established itself as one of the key players in the AI arena in mainland China. Leveraging targeted investments in scalable infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and an open-minded approach to emerging technologies, Yeebo has built a foundation that aligns with the accelerating demand for AI solutions across industries. These initiatives not only strengthen Yeebo's competitive positioning but also reinforcing its commitment to delivering consistent growth in a rapidly evolving market. Yeebo's strategic groundwork laid in AI compute and related businesses has positioned the Group for meaningful and sustained growth in the years ahead.

Hashtag: #Yeebo #Suanova

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited

Founded in 1988, Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited is a diversified electronic component company with a well-established presence in the global market. The Company's core business spans flat panel displays, OLED technologies and capacitors, serving a broad spectrum of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Yeebo operates its manufacturing operations primarily in the Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, supporting a global sales network that ensures localized service and support for its international clientele.

In alignment with its long-term strategic vision, Yeebo is leveraging its robust operational foundation to expand into the Artificial Intelligence ("AI") compute and related sectors. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement, with the objective of positioning Yeebo as a leading and influential participant in the rapidly evolving AI industry across mainland China and Hong Kong.

225647
News Source: Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited

30/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com

Analysen zu Yeebo (International Holdings) LtdShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Quanta Services, Commerzbank & Broadcom mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Quanta Services
✅ Commerzbank
✅ Broadcom

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Quanta Services, Commerzbank & Broadcom mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

29.07.25 Logo WHS PayPal mit Krypto-Offensive & starken Zahlen. Kann PYPL damit die Konkurrenz schlagen?
29.07.25 SKAN – so will der Marktführer weiter wachsen
29.07.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
29.07.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
29.07.25 Marktüberblick: Dollar nach Trade-Deal im Aufwind
29.07.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Re-Break gescheitert
25.07.25 Nestlé drückt SMI ins Minus
23.07.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Quanta Services, Commerzbank & Broadcom mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’478.20 19.18 BB4SOU
Short 12’706.87 13.94 U80SSU
Short 13’197.39 8.88 BK6SXU
SMI-Kurs: 11’958.91 29.07.2025 17:30:44
Long 11’489.46 19.97 BH2SIU
Long 11’185.82 13.24 B45S7U
Long 10’748.64 8.94 BCHSCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novo Nordisk-Aktie im freien Fall: Ausblick aufgrund starker Wegovy-Konkurrenz nach unten revidiert - CEO-Stelle neu besetzt
Nestlé-Aktie etwas schwächer: So bewertet Goldman Sachs Group Inc. die Nestlé-Aktie
Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK im Visier: Nach Korrektur wieder Gewinne - das sind die Gründe
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA-Aktie entgeht Angriff: Trump zog Zerschlagung von NVIDIA in Betracht
Clara Technologies-Aktie: Anleger bleiben vor Bilanzvorlage im August in Deckung
Naoris-CEO warnt: Quantencomputing ist bereits jetzt eine Gefahr für den Bitcoin
Ypsomed Aktie News: Ypsomed mit herben Abschlägen am Dienstagnachmittag
AMD-Aktie klettert: NVIDIA-Rivale AMD macht KI-Chips teurer- Cathie Wood greift zu
Ausblick: BASF gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt

Top-Rankings

KW 30: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 30: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 30: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}