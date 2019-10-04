+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
04.10.2019 02:00:00

Su-Yen Wong Joins PeopleStrong Board

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized thought leader in the space of Tech, Strategy and Leadership and former chairperson of Marsh & McLennan Companies Asia Su-Yen Wong, has joined PeopleStrong as an Independent Board member. PeopleStrong is the largest and fastest-growing HR and Work tech company in Asia that currently serves over 775 thousand users and 250+ enterprises. The company has its corporate headquarters in Gurgaon, India and earlier this year established its regional office in Singapore.

Su-Yen joins PeopleStrong Board

Speaking on occasion, Pankaj Bansal, Co-Founder, and CEO, PeopleStrong said, "We are thrilled to have Su-Yen on the board. Her journey in the Tech world has been inspiring, and we are looking forward to working with her, as we establish our presence in South East Asia."

An accomplished multicultural business leader who has lived and worked globally, Su-Yen has been able to navigate both Western and Asian viewpoints and values seamlessly. She currently serves on the Boards of several public, private, and not-for-profit organizations. She is Chairperson, Nera Telecommunications, and Independent Director at Yoma Strategic Holdings, MediaCorp, NTUC First Campus, and CPA Australia. Previously, she was Chief Executive Officer of the Human Capital Leadership Institute; Chairperson (Singapore) for Marsh & McLennan Companies; Senior Partner and Managing Director, Southeast Asia at Mercer; and Asia Managing Partner for the Communications, Information & Entertainment practice at Oliver Wyman.

She is a fellow member of the Governing Council of the Singapore Institute of Directors and is an active member of Women Corporate Directors and the Young Presidents' Organization. She holds a B.A. (summa cum laude) in music and computer science from Linfield College, and an M.B.A. from the Kenan-Flagler Business School, University of North Carolina.

Speaking on occasion, Su-Yen shared, "PeopleStrong has created a unique and impressive story in the HR Tech market of India. The future looks equally promising as they gear up to transform the HR and People Tech Stories across South East Asia. I am very excited to be part of the journey."

PeopleStrong has been working with leading enterprises of Asia for over a decade now. Its products have helped in impacting people productivity and experience in organizations across industries. Its offerings include not only a comprehensive HR Technology product suite but also a Secure and Intelligent Collaboration platform Zippi, which was launched recently. The company's HR Tech app is the best rated in the world with an unparalleled rating in both android and apple app stores. Organizations like True Corporation, Singapore life, Aditya Birla Capital, Future Group, Yum, and many more use PeopleStrong's products today.

About PeopleStrong

PeopleStrong is a leading HR and Work Technology company from Asia, that is enriching experience for over 250+ customers and over 750,000 users globally. On its journey to writing the #NewCodeofWork, PeopleStrong product suite includes next-gen applications in the space of HR Technology (Talent Acquisition, Human Capital Management, Talent Management), Collaboration, Intelligence and Analytics and platform. Known for its penchant to innovate, PeopleStrong has many firsts to its name, the recent one being the application of Machine Learning in Recruitment (through Match Making) and Employee Experience (through India's first HR Chatbot Jinie). PeopleStrong is the first company in the space to be successfully assessed on SSAE18 and recently won the prestigious CIO's Choice Award for Talent Management on Cloud.

Media Contact:
Kamakshi Pant
Kamakshi.pant@peoplestrong.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1005610/Su_Yen_PeopleStrong.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.10.19
Weekly-Hits: Weltbörsen & Beyond Meat
02.10.19
Gold nach schwachen US-Konjunkturdaten im Aufwind
02.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Netflix Inc
02.10.19
7% p.a. auf Stadler Rail, Sika, Georg Fischer in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ehemalige BMW- und Faraday-Manager mit neuem Konzept bei E-Auto-Startup Canoo
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Auktion für beschlagnahmte digitale Assets
Wall Street letztlich tief im Minus -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX geht unter 12'000er Marke in Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht
SMI beendet Tag kaum bewegt -- DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Nestlé schliesst Verkauf von Nestlé Skin Health ab
Leclanché-Aktie schiesst hoch: Leclanché liefert Batterien für Bombardier-Züge
Sika-Aktie im Aufwind: Sika legt die eigene Messlatte noch etwas höher
September 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Facebook-Aktie gibt ab: Facebooks Libra-Partner bekommen kalte Füsse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Tag kaum bewegt -- DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam am Donnerstag kaum vom Fleck. Am deutschen Markt wird am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. In den USA kommt es zu einer Stabilisierung. Japan und Hongkong fanden keine einheitliche Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB