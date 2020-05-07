+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
07.05.2020 17:19:00

Style.me Launches Advisory Board For Market Expansion

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Style.me, the most advanced virtual fitting and styling solution for retailers, today announced the formation of an Advisory Board. The Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance to the senior management team as the company enters a phase of accelerated growth. Chaired by recognized retail industry leader Paul Rosengard, the board will bring extensive go-to-market strategies for Style.me products across the consumer, retail and technology sectors.

"We recognized the importance of forming an Advisory Board with the track record to support our globalization strategies." says Rufus Parkinson, President of Style.me. Adding Paul Rosengard to our team fills a strategic leadership void and will accelerate our position as the market leader in the personalization space. Additionally, "it's a huge vote of confidence for Style.me to be adding such top-notch talent to our team. Paul has driven hyper-growth for multi-billion dollar retailers," says Jayson Kim, General Partner of Legendary Ventures. "Style.me will benefit greatly from his experience."

About Paul Rosengard

Paul Rosengard is a highly regarded global fashion industry executive with extensive senior leadership in driving growth for some of the most recognizable consumer brands in the world. Presently, Paul is the Executive Vice President, Head of Wholesale and Licensing for True Religion, a lifestyle brand rooted in premium denim. Prior to True Religion, Paul served as the President of Li & Fung's Men's Apparel Group and Group President of Premium Brands at Perry Ellis International. Paul also serves on the Advisory Board of Legendary Ventures, including the Board of Directors at Parsons School of Design and the YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund, respectively.

About Style.me

Style.me aims to transform the way we shop online by bringing the physical "try-and-buy" experience into the digital world. Style.me's proprietary Virtual Fitting & Styling Solution drives sales for retailers by impacting conversion through a more personalized engagement with its customers. Additionally, our SaaS Platform helps retailers optimize their visual merchandise assortments to increase margins by lowering returns as a result of real-time style/ fit personalization technology, including unique data insights gathered from the customer's engagement lifecycle enhance brand loyalty. For more information, visit https://style.me.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/styleme-launches-advisory-board-for-market-expansion-301055032.html

SOURCE Style.me

