Stuhini Completes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (TSX‑V: STU) ("Stuhini" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") on September 18, 2019. The Company issued a total of 2,500,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $470,000. Eric Sprott, the Company's new strategic investor, subscribed for 1,000,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $170,000.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance exploration on the Company's Metla Property located in Northwest British Columbia and for general corporate purposes.

The shares issued under the Private Placement are subject to a hold period that expires on January 19, 2020.

Certain directors, officers and other insiders of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 250,000 common shares under the Private Placement. The placement to those persons constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61‑101 ‑Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61‑101") adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61‑101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61‑101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

No finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties with its focus on its wholly owned Metla Property located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, approximately 150 kilometers south of the town of Atlin. Stuhini also has an option agreement on the Ruby Creek Property which is accessible by road located 20 kilometers northeast of Atlin. The Ruby Creek option agreement is subject to both disinterested shareholder approval and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

