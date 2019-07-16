16.07.2019 01:28:00

Stuhihi Exploration Announces Exercise of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V STU)  (the "Company" or "Stuhini") is pleased to announce that certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company have exercised stock options to purchase 410,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price ("the Option Exercise") of $0.10 per Common Share.  These options were originally granted on April 15, 2018 and had an expiry date of July 15, 2019.  An aggregate of 202,500 Common Shares purchased by certain officers and directors of the Company will remain subject to escrow and will be released at 6 month intervals pursuant to the schedule determined by NP 46-201.  The next scheduled release will be of an additional 1/6 of the remaining Common Shares subject to escrow (an aggregate of 33750 Common Shares) on November 21, 2019.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd - Stuhini is a mineral exploration Company that is focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties, with its primary focus on it's 6457 hectare and 100% owned the Metla Property, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, approximately 150 kilometers south of the town of Atlin and 20 kilometres southeast of Brixton Metals' Au-Cu-Ag Thorn project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Stuhini Exploration

