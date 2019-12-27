Study shows how diabetes developed in pregnancy might program baby's stem cells for health issues in adulthood

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Researchers have come to suspect that women who contract gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) during pregnancy pass along to their offspring a preponderance for type 2 diabetes and other health complications while the child is still in the womb. A new study released today in STEM CELLS Translational Medicine further lends credence to that idea.

GDM, a type of diabetes that happens only during pregnancy, results from hormones released by the placenta that prevents the body from using insulin effectively. It affects about 6 to 15 percent of all pregnant women. This condition is associated with short-term adverse obstetric and perinatal complications, and with long-term health consequences for offspring.

"Recent studies revealed the significant impact of GDM on human umbilical cord-derived stromal cells," said Sonia Fernández-Veledo, Ph.D. She and her University Hospital of Tarragona Joan XXIII colleague Ana Megía, M.D., Ph.D., were senior authors of the SCTM study. "Our investigation sought to determine whether GDM might leave an imprint in fetal precursor cells found in the amniotic membrane and, if so, whether it might be related to adverse outcomes in offspring including diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease."

The study involved 18 pregnant women scheduled for caesarean delivery; half had GDM and half had normal glucose tolerance (as the control). The researchers isolated amniotic mesenchymal stem cells (AMSCs) and resident macrophages (a type of white blood cell that plays a key role in the body's immune response to foreign invaders) from the two groups, then analyzed and correlated the AMSCs' functional characteristics with the anthropometry and clinical parameters from both mother and offspring.

"The results provided evidence that maternal metabolic derangements during gestation disturb the biological properties of the AMSCs," Dr. Megía reported. "Of note, these results suggest that GDM environment could program stem cells and subsequently put the offspring at risk for metabolic dysfunction later in life."

Dr. Fernández-Veledo added, "Our study also tells us that AMSCs might be a powerful tool for the indirect study of fetal cells in the context of hyperglycemia and insulin resistance, opening the possibility of new predictor or diagnostic approaches."

"This study using amniotic membrane stem cells to show how gestational diabetes can impact the fetus is certainly interesting," said Anthony Atala, M.D., Editor-in-Chief of STEM CELLS Translational Medicine and director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine. "The findings are promising and open the opportunity for the development of a translational medicine approach that could reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes developing."

The full article, "Gestational diabetes impacts fetal precursor cell responses with potential consequences for offspring," can be accessed at https://stemcellsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/sctm.19-0242.

