02.06.2021 20:14:00

Study On The Biomechanical Properties Of Dermal Matrices Published In Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery--Global Open Finds AlloSource's Meshed Allomend Has Superior Fluid Egress Properties

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., creating innovative cellular and tissue products to help surgeons heal their patients, today announced Plastic and Reconstructive SurgeryGlobal Open published the findings of a study titled "The Biomechanical Properties of Meshed vs Perforated Acellular Dermal Matrices," which found meshed AlloMend® Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) exhibited superior fluid egress properties. Fluid egress matters to patient healing because it facilitates the removal of potentially harmful post-surgical buildups of serosanguineous fluid which can cause complications.

(PRNewsfoto/AlloSource)

The article describes how functional properties differed between meshed and perforated varieties of ADM, relative to both fluid egress and to the amount of surface area available for incorporation, enhancing reconstruction.  Drs. Pankaj Tiwari and Ergun Kocak from Midwest Breast and Aesthetic Center in Columbus, OH, along with colleagues, collaborated to report the findings.

"Our work on AlloMend began years ago and in that time, we have seen many positive patient results," said Dr. Ross Wilkins, AlloSource Senior Medical Director.  "The data in this study captures the science behind these results."

AlloMend ADM offers a flexible and reliable graft for demanding soft tissue applications.  The allograft's nature offers consistent handling characteristics enabling precision placement, and it is available in a variety of thicknesses and sizes for a wide range of surgical applications.  AlloMend is also shelf-stable and conveniently pre-hydrated, so it is immediately ready-to-use.

Please visit Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery – Global Open to read the full article on the study.  For more information on AlloMend, visit https://allosource.org/products/allomend/.

About AlloSource
Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients.  The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin, soft-tissue and custom-machined allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a world leader in cell-based products, cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

Media Contact
Cindy Mason
AlloSource
720. 873. 4744
cmason@allosource.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-on-the-biomechanical-properties-of-dermal-matrices-published-in-plastic-and-reconstructive-surgeryglobal-open-finds-allosources-meshed-allomend-has-superior-fluid-egress-properties-301304417.html

SOURCE AlloSource

