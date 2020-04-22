22.04.2020 05:01:00

Study On Effect Of Coronavirus Lockdowns Shows Unprecedented Reduction In Air Pollution

GOLDACH, Switzerland, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IQAir (www.iqair.com), a global leader in air quality data and solutions, today published the COVID-19 Air Quality Report that shows that air pollution levels in 10 major global cities have dropped 9 to 60 percent, during government-mandated lockdowns due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The report examined fine particle pollution (PM2.5) in 10 cities while lockdowns were in place compared to the same period in 2019, as well as during the same periods in the previous four years. Cities included in the report are Delhi, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Madrid, Mumbai, Rome, São Paulo, Seoul, and Wuhan. All cities included in the report, except for Rome, experienced a reduction in air pollution levels during lockdown periods compared to the same time periods in 2019.

The most dramatic drops in air pollution occurred in cities with historically high levels of PM2.5:

  • Delhi experienced a 60 percent reduction in PM2.5 readings compared to the same time period in 2019.
  • The hours for which Delhi experienced "Unhealthy" rated air pollution fell from 68 percent in 2019 to 17 percent in 2020's lockdown
  • Seoul had a reduction in air pollution of 54 percent compared to 2019.
  • Wuhan saw a reduction in air pollution of 44 percent during its lockdown when compared to 2019.
  • Air pollution in Mumbai was down 34 percent during the lockdown period
  • São Paulo was down 32 percent year over year.

Automobile-dependent Los Angeles saw its longest streak of clean air on record: during its lockdown period, fine particle pollution in LA was down 31 percent when compared to 2019, and down 51 percent when compared to the previous four-year average. New York City saw air pollution drop 25 percent as a result of its lockdown.

London and Madrid saw more modest reductions in air pollution at 9 percent,11 percent respectively. Rome saw a 30 percent increase in pollution during its lockdown period. Delhi, Mumbai and Los Angeles experienced their best March air quality on record in 2020.

"Across the globe, the coronavirus pandemic has had a monumental impact on the way we live," said Frank Hammes, CEO of IQAir. "While the human and economic costs are devastating, we are also witnessing how much of air pollution comes from human activity. The drastic reduction in air pollution during COVID-19 lockdowns shows how our habits and behaviors directly impact the air we breathe. That's an important insight on this very unique Earth Day."

While coronavirus-related lockdown orders varied by country, most included school closings, restricted movement by residents, the closing of non-essential businesses, and bans on social gatherings.

The report analyzed hourly PM2.5 readings recorded by seven governmental agencies as well as readings provided by supplemental, validated non-governmental monitoring stations. All locations and their data sources are visible on the IQAir AirVisual app and website: https://www.iqair.com/air-quality-map  

About IQAir
IQAir is a Swiss-based air quality technology company that since 1963 empowers individuals, organizations and communities to breathe cleaner air through information, collaboration and technology solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.iqair.com.

Tiffany Allegretti, B.A., CRIE
Public Relations Manager
IQAir North America, Inc.
Phone: +1 562-735-0766
E-Mail: tiffany.allegretti@iqair.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-on-effect-of-coronavirus-lockdowns-shows-unprecedented-reduction-in-air-pollution-301044752.html

SOURCE IQAir North America

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 164.60
2.49 %
Roche Hldg G 335.70
0.36 %
Givaudan 3’282.00
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 418.00
-1.55 %
Adecco Group 41.33
-1.62 %
ABB 16.51
-3.96 %
CS Group 7.63
-4.31 %
The Swatch Grp 188.40
-4.56 %
UBS Group 8.99
-4.68 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-10.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
21.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
21.04.20
Stimmung leicht gedämpft
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Zulassung für Testverfahren zur Krebserkennung
Analyst: Der Goldpreis dürfte noch in diesem Jahr auf ein neues Rekordhoch steigen
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Shell, BP, Eni & Co.: Anleger meiden Öl- und Energieaktien nach Preissturz
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Credit Suisse-Aktie klar im Minus: Ethos lehnt CS-Vergütungen ab und stellt sich gegen Wiederwahl von VRP Rohner
Coca-Cola-Aktie verliert: Gewinnplus trotz Corona-Auswirkungen
SNB dürfte im ersten Quartal Verlust von rund 30 Milliarden Franken ausweisen
Sulzer-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Sulzer setzt Prognose trotz mehr Bestellungen im Q1 aus
Swatch- und Richemont-Aktien stark unter Druck: Uhrenexporte brechen im März um rund einen Viertel ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex folgten am Dienstag den negativen Vorgaben aus den USA und Asien. Die Wall Street wies kräftige Abschläge aus. Auch an den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB