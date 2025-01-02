|
02.01.2025 05:00:00
Study from Yeahka Highlights Strategic AI Adoption by Mid-Sized Companies Amidst Industry Boom
|
SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2025 - A recent study conducted by Yeahka Limited (9923.HK), a leader in payment processing solutions, sheds light on the transformative impact of the AI revolution that has been intensifying since the end of 2022, sparked by innovations such as ChatGPT. This surge has drawn a myriad of industry leaders and academic experts into the development of large-scale AI models, supported by investments amounting to hundreds of billions of yuan. These developments underscore a significant untapped potential within AI technologies, particularly emphasizing the strategic approaches of mid-sized companies in leveraging these advancements.
Yeahka's Strategic Approach in 2024
In 2024, Yeahka, a Hong Kong-listed company with a 13-year history, is strategically employing AI technologies to enhance its existing business frameworks amidst the large model wave. Representing mid-sized companies in the AI 2.0 era, Yeahka's approach is distinctly different and perhaps more practical compared to the strategies of larger corporations and unicorns.
Focusing on Scenario-Based Niches
Luo Xiaohui, the Executive Director and CTO of Yeahka, emphasizes the company's strategy: "There is no need to compete head-on with giants like Alibaba or AI startups in the underlying technology of large models." Instead, Yeahka focuses on integrating large model capabilities to improve their core businesses and achieve scenario-specific implementations.
This approach is crucial because when customers with genuine needs begin using large models, they often encounter the challenge of the "last mile" of AI implementation. General-purpose large models, while proficient in broad applications, frequently fail to grasp the nuances of specific business know-how, leading to ineffective outputs. On the other hand, industry-specific large models, although more tailored, still struggle to meet the exact needs of businesses based on their unique scenarios.
Rejecting Copycat Approaches and Emphasizing Localization
Yeahka rejects the practice of simply copying solutions. Instead, they develop their AI applications based on a deep understanding of their specific business scenarios and customer needs. This approach not only bridges the gap between technology and practical application but also positions Yeahka to address their industry's specific pain points more effectively.
The Importance of Localization in AI Deployment
In the current era, where the focus has shifted to standardized products and generalization capabilities of AI, the necessity for localized deployment remains significant. Despite the industry's push towards standard products, the reality of achieving these remains distant. Yeahka has recognized the importance of localized deployment early on, ensuring the security and efficacy of their AI applications by tailoring them to specific business needs.
The Strategic Advantage of Mid-Sized Companies
Yeahka, along with other mid-sized companies, finds itself well-positioned to exploit the advantages of AI by focusing on localized, scenario-specific applications. By doing so, they not only enhance their operational efficiency but also ensure that they are leveraging AI in a way that aligns closely with their business models and customer needs.
This strategic focus not only differentiates Yeahka in the competitive landscape but also exemplifies how mid-sized companies can effectively navigate the AI revolution by leveraging their unique strengths and market positions.
Hashtag: #Yeahka
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News Source: Shenzhen Yeahka Technology
02/01/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Nachrichten zu Yeahka Limited Registered Shs Unitary Reg S-144A
Analysen zu Yeahka Limited Registered Shs Unitary Reg S-144A
Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2024 | BX TV
Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews wirft David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2024.
Wie auch im Jahr 2023 beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine weiterhin die Welt, ebenfalls spitzt sich der Gaza Konflikt zu. Robert Halver erklärt, wie diese Konflikte die Finanzmärkte bewegt haben und welche Auswirkungen die Zinssenkungen der Notenbanken auf die Märkte genommen hat.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|18.12.24
|Schroders: Investieren in die Zukunft des globalen Immobilienmarktes
|18.12.24
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Dezember 2024
|13.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Festverzinsliche Wertpapiere
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI steigt am letzten Handelstag des Jahres leicht -- DAX letztlich etwas schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel mit leichten Gewinnen, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}