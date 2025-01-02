Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Yeahka Aktie [Valor: 54918042 / ISIN: KYG9835C1087]
02.01.2025 05:00:00

Study from Yeahka Highlights Strategic AI Adoption by Mid-Sized Companies Amidst Industry Boom

Yeahka
1.56 EUR 19.08%
EQS Newswire / 02/01/2025 / 05:00 CET/CEST

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2025 - A recent study conducted by Yeahka Limited (9923.HK), a leader in payment processing solutions, sheds light on the transformative impact of the AI revolution that has been intensifying since the end of 2022, sparked by innovations such as ChatGPT. This surge has drawn a myriad of industry leaders and academic experts into the development of large-scale AI models, supported by investments amounting to hundreds of billions of yuan. These developments underscore a significant untapped potential within AI technologies, particularly emphasizing the strategic approaches of mid-sized companies in leveraging these advancements.

The Evolution of Players in the AI Field

Over the past year, the landscape of AI development has crystallized into three primary factions:

  1. Internet Giants: These are companies equipped with extensive resources, robust cloud infrastructures, and significant financial power. They leverage large models to enhance their ecosystems and cloud services, aiming to secure customer loyalty.
  2. Emerging Startup Unicorns: These are often led by charismatic entrepreneurs and are continuously in the media spotlight, supported by hefty investments from major financial institutions.
  3. Mid-Sized Companies: These companies have seen success in their specific fields but don't possess the financial clout to compete directly with the giants in developing billion-yuan models, nor do they indulge in the kind of radical innovation typical of startups.
While the first two groups often capture the most attention, mid-sized companies play a crucial yet underrated role. They are pivotal in implementing large models practically, thanks to their accumulated data, specific scenarios, and user advantages. This capability aligns with the 2024 industry focus on commercialization and real-world application of large models.

Yeahka's Strategic Approach in 2024

In 2024, Yeahka, a Hong Kong-listed company with a 13-year history, is strategically employing AI technologies to enhance its existing business frameworks amidst the large model wave. Representing mid-sized companies in the AI 2.0 era, Yeahka's approach is distinctly different and perhaps more practical compared to the strategies of larger corporations and unicorns.

Focusing on Scenario-Based Niches

Luo Xiaohui, the Executive Director and CTO of Yeahka, emphasizes the company's strategy: "There is no need to compete head-on with giants like Alibaba or AI startups in the underlying technology of large models." Instead, Yeahka focuses on integrating large model capabilities to improve their core businesses and achieve scenario-specific implementations.

This approach is crucial because when customers with genuine needs begin using large models, they often encounter the challenge of the "last mile" of AI implementation. General-purpose large models, while proficient in broad applications, frequently fail to grasp the nuances of specific business know-how, leading to ineffective outputs. On the other hand, industry-specific large models, although more tailored, still struggle to meet the exact needs of businesses based on their unique scenarios.

Rejecting Copycat Approaches and Emphasizing Localization

Yeahka rejects the practice of simply copying solutions. Instead, they develop their AI applications based on a deep understanding of their specific business scenarios and customer needs. This approach not only bridges the gap between technology and practical application but also positions Yeahka to address their industry's specific pain points more effectively.

The Importance of Localization in AI Deployment

In the current era, where the focus has shifted to standardized products and generalization capabilities of AI, the necessity for localized deployment remains significant. Despite the industry's push towards standard products, the reality of achieving these remains distant. Yeahka has recognized the importance of localized deployment early on, ensuring the security and efficacy of their AI applications by tailoring them to specific business needs.

The Strategic Advantage of Mid-Sized Companies

Yeahka, along with other mid-sized companies, finds itself well-positioned to exploit the advantages of AI by focusing on localized, scenario-specific applications. By doing so, they not only enhance their operational efficiency but also ensure that they are leveraging AI in a way that aligns closely with their business models and customer needs.

This strategic focus not only differentiates Yeahka in the competitive landscape but also exemplifies how mid-sized companies can effectively navigate the AI revolution by leveraging their unique strengths and market positions.
Hashtag: #Yeahka

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: Shenzhen Yeahka Technology

02/01/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2059977&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten