Study Finds Workers Forced to Commute to San Diego from Riverside County Causing Major Traffic, Environmental Impacts

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study found that more than 54,000 people commute from Riverside County homes to San Diego County jobs every day.

"The results of this study reinforce what we already know – that San Diego County needs more housing for our workers," said Jerry Sanders, President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce. "If we were to create more housing here in our region, we could greatly reduce commute times and lessen the significant impact that tailpipe emissions have on global warming."

The study, released by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, determined that commuters add 1.3 billion vehicle miles traveled in the San Diego region each year, most of which are along the northern portion of Interstate 15. These commuters add congestion for San Diego residents and increase everyone's commute times. If commuters could find affordably priced homes in North San Diego County, along the I-15 corridor, it would reduce vehicle miles traveled and improve traffic conditions.

"Too many of the men and women who defend our region's residents can't afford to live in the communities they protect, forcing them to commute long hours from Riverside County," said Detective Jack Schaeffer, president of the San Diego Police Officers Association.

Inter-county commuters emit more than 400,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions due to extended commutes. Providing attainably priced homes in San Diego County would significantly reduce GHG emissions.

"My family and I had to leave San Diego to find housing in Riverside County that was affordable for us, and now we commute every day to San Diego," said Myra Magos Hernandez. "Yes on B helps provide affordable housing options for families like mine so that we can live near our work."

Measure B provides 2,135 along I-15, with more than 60 percent affordably-priced for working families. The issue will go before San Diego County voters on the March 3, 2020 primary election ballot.

Ad paid for by Yes on B for a Better Choice: A coalition of first responders, fire safety experts, housing advocates, elected officials, business leaders and taxpayers. Committee major funding from Newland Sierra, LLC

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-finds-workers-forced-to-commute-to-san-diego-from-riverside-county-causing-major-traffic-environmental-impacts-301013562.html

SOURCE Yes on B