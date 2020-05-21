21.05.2020 01:35:00

Studio Chateau Closes 2019 With Continued Growth

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Chateau, the most innovative and cutting-edge new home custom options selection software program, closes 2019 with continued growth and success from years prior as they mark their 10 year milestone.

Studio Chateau. (PRNewsFoto/Studio Chateau)

Over 1,300 new home communities have partnered with Studio Chateau, and builders using the software have sold over $575 million in flooring in addition to over $2.1 billion in option sales. Currently, over 74,000 active user accounts are utilizing Studio Chateau to sell their options and upgrades. With 60,000+ homebuyer accounts, clients are actively engaged with the software and login sessions remain strong at 50 minutes on average.

"Studio Chateau is the national leader in design center technology for new homebuilders to sell their options and upgrades to their homebuyer client," stated Carolyn Little, President of Studio Chateau. "We are currently servicing over 72,000 lots and 93 builder clients nationwide, that is an average increase of 10% from 2019 and we are thrilled that our clients see the value in the product we provide."

Studio Chateau is an Internet-based options selection program designed to ease the process of selecting home upgrades for design professionals, homebuilders and homebuyers. The program includes: a visual, lot-specific options catalog for each community, drag and drop placement diagrams for each floorplan, construction cut-off date notification and management, purchase order generation and subcontractor notification, flooring entry and installation date management, accounting management and customer service follow-up and survey.

The creation of this innovative program stems from the 35-year history of parent company Chateau Interiors, a full-service interior design center focused on meeting the needs of the builder options program.

As the housing industry continues to remain steadfast in these unprecedented time, clients have seized the opportunity to pair Studio Chateau with their builder options program. This technology offers a web-based program that improves communications during the new home purchase coupled with the interior options selection process. The system connects the homebuyer, sales, design center, purchasing, accounting, construction, trade partners, subcontractors and escrow by providing them all with accurate real-time information.

For more information, visit online at www.studiochateau.com or call Vice President of Client Services Lynn Ellis at (619) 916-7959.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/studio-chateau-closes-2019-with-continued-growth-301063232.html

SOURCE Studio Chateau

