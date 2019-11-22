Studio Chateau Celebrates 10 Years!

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Chateau is proud to celebrate 10 years of success this November. It has become the gold standard of option sales software serving the new home developer and their homebuyer along with design centers nationwide.

In the past 10 years, Studio Chateau has made great strides. They continue to add new features to the software; they have expanded into Texas and in 2017 received the Best Design Software Award at the TecHome Builder Summit, recognizing leaders in new home technology. Studio Chateau has grown to over 85 builder clients with 57,000+ homebuyer accounts and over 71,000 active user accounts. Studio Chateau has facilitated over $2 billion in total options sold for their clients across the country.

The creation of this innovative program stems from the 30-year history of parent company Chateau Interiors, a full-service interior design center focused on meeting the needs of the builder options program.

"I'm so proud of all we have accomplished in the first decade. We started this brand when the housing market was recovering from the recession and it has grown to become the national leader in options software serving the new home construction and design center client," stated Carolyn Little, President.

Studio Chateau is an Internet-based options selection program designed to ease the process of selecting home upgrades for design professionals, homebuilders and homebuyers. The program includes: a visual, lot-specific options catalog for each community, drag and drop placement diagrams for each floorplan, construction cut-off date notification and management, purchase order generation and subcontractor notification, flooring entry and installation date management, accounting management and customer service follow-up and survey.

Studio Chateau is the most innovative and cutting-edge new home custom option selection software on the market. Many clients have taken the opportunity to pair Studio Chateau with their builder options program. This technology offers a web-based program that improves communications during the new home purchase coupled with the interior options selection process. The system connects the homebuyer, sales, design center, purchasing, accounting, construction, trade partners, subcontractors and escrow by providing them all with accurate real-time information.

Studio Chateau is the national leader in design center technology for homebuilder option sales. For more information visit online at www.studiochateau.com or call Lynn Ellis at (619) 916-7959.

