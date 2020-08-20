20.08.2020 18:21:00

Students in Dominica Will Return to School in September After Country Successfully Contains COVID-19 Community Spread

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/-- The Commonwealth of Dominica will see its students return to formal education after curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The announcement was made during the "Education in Action" programme on Dominica's Broadcasting Service by the Minister of Education, Octavia Alfred, on Wednesday. According to Alfred, students will return to school on September 7th after careful consideration by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment.

Dominica has registered 18 positive cases of the coronavirus with zero deaths. To ensure students are protected, extra precautions will be taken, including the installation of additional water troughs and hand-washing stations. Teachers will also be required to return to schools a week earlier to arrange final preparations before students begin.

"From September 1st staff will engage in final preparations to receive students. Teachers will be engaged in professional staff development, training and planning. This school year planning is even more essential than before since teachers and their department heads must review curriculum and prepare for pre-testing activities which will be very crucial this year," Alfred said.

Education remains a top priority for the Government of Dominicawith millions funnelled into the sector from the island's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Around $26 million has been utilised from the Programme to support Dominican youth studying abroad in countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. After Hurricane Maria, revenue generated from CBI helped repair 15 schools that were damaged, according to a 2019 PricewaterhouseCoopers report.

Introduced nearly three decades ago, Dominica's CBI Programme enables wealthy investors and their families to obtain the island's citizenship once making an economic contribution. There are two routes available under the Programme: either a non-refundable investment into the government fund or buying into a pre-approved real estate option. Once individuals undergo the necessary security checks, they gain access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to nearly 140 destinations, alternative business prospects and the chance to pass down their Dominican citizenship for generations to come.

Dominica's CBI Programme has been ranked the world's best offering for second citizenship for the last three consecutive years by the CBI Index – an annual independent study conducted by the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine.

