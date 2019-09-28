+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
28.09.2019 01:25:00

Students at San Diego's Webster Elementary School Receive $5,000 Barona Education Grant to Improve School Garden

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staff and students of Webster Elementary School recently accepted a $5,000 education grant from the Barona Band of Mission Indians.

California State Assembly woman Lorena Gonzalez and Barona Band of Mission Indians Tribal Chairman Romero present the $5,000 Barona Education Grant check to Webster Elementary School Principal Carmi Strom.

Located in one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods of San Diego, as a Title 1 school, 100% of Webster Elementary School's students are enrolled in the free lunch program. Unfortunately, the community of Webster is surrounded by fast food and does not have many healthy alternatives to choose from. The new school garden will serve as an effective way to teach students and their families about proper nutrition and will be incorporated into lessons related to health, science, math, reading, and more. They will use the grant money to purchase a garden shed, a raised garden bed, garden soil, a wheelbarrow, trash cans, a garden hose, and a variety of garden tools.

"With this assistance, Webster will have the chance to use their school garden to heighten health and hope in a community working to overcome many challenges," said Barona Band of Mission Indians Chairman Edwin "Thorpe" Romero. "Not only will it help educate, but it will also help to build a community where everyone will feel supported and inspired on their journey to a healthier lifestyle."

California State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez sponsored the grant and joined Chairman Romero to present the $5,000 check to Principal Carmi Strom, faculty and students.

"Once again the Barona Band of Mission Indians is stepping up to help the students of south San Diego in our district," said Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez. "I'm excited with this grant we are helping Webster Elementary expand their school garden which provides fresh produce for the school community."

Since the Barona Education Grant program was launched in 2006, Barona has awarded over $3.6 million to California schools statewide. The program has equipped 729 schools with hundreds of computers, thousands of books, iPads, computer software programs and various other technologies and school supplies. 

The Barona Education Grant program is the first of its kind in California created and administered by a Tribal Government. The goal of the program is to create strong educational opportunities for the children of California building upon the success of the Barona Indian Charter School, which operates under a continuous improvement model. Schools throughout California can apply for educational grants from Barona to purchase much-needed supplies and materials that promote academic improvement. Each grant awarded by the Barona Education Grant Program is $5,000. Applications can be downloaded at http://barona-nsn.gov/education.

About the Barona Band of Mission Indians
The Barona Band of Mission Indians, recognized by the United States government as a sovereign nation, has lived on the Barona Indian Reservation in rural eastern San Diego County since 1932.  Prior to that, the Tribe lived on the Capitan Grande Reservation, which was established by the federal government in 1875. Long before living on a reservation, the Tribe traveled across Southern California in tune with the seasons and what nature provided. Today, the sovereign nation, governed by an elected Tribal Council, is serving its Tribal members, their families, and sharing with the San Diego region. One of the most successful gaming Tribes in the country, Barona also owns and operates the Barona Resort & Casino, San Diego's leading gaming resort, casino and golf course. For more information, visit www.barona-nsn.gov.

CONTACT:

Sheilla Alvarez

Kelly Jacobs Speer


619-402-0182

619-933-5013

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/students-at-san-diegos-webster-elementary-school-receive-5-000-barona-education-grant-to-improve-school-garden-300927179.html

SOURCE Barona Band of Mission Indians

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.09.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
27.09.19
DAX-Future: Fehlender Abgabedruck
27.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Siemens AG, Allianz SE, adidas AG
27.09.19
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit beflügelt SMI
27.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Marke von 1,10 USD gefallen / Nestlé – Bodenbildung und neuer Anstieg?
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla angeklagt: Verschwieg Elon Musk wichtige Informationen vor der SolarCity-Übernahme?
Wasserstoffspezialist im Fokus: Erobert NEL bald China?
Sunrise kann UPC Schweiz ohne Auflagen übernehmen - Sunrise- und Swisscom-Aktien leicht im Plus
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
Beyond Meat-Aktie schiesst hoch: McDonald's testet vegane Burger von Beyond Meat
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
Leclanché-Aktie knickt ein: Leclanché mit tieferem Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr
Lizenz entzogen: Wie geht es weiter bei CannTrust?
Logitect-Aktie gewinnt: Logitech übernimmt den Streaming-Spezialisten Streamlabs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
Der heimische Markt setzte seine Erholung am Freitag fort. Trotz vorsichtiger Anleger legte auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende zunächst ohne klare Richtung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende rote Vorzeichen aus - nur China stemmte sich gegen den Trend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB