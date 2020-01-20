<
20.01.2020 15:00:00

Student Housing Leader Campus Advantage Selects RealPage Student Renter Engagement Suite to Increase Yields

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), has announced that student housing leader Campus Advantage has added RealPage® Student Renter Engagement Suite to its existing stack of RealPage solutions. Campus Advantage cited the platform’s proven capability to drive greater yields as the key reason behind the decision.

Austin-based Campus Advantage engages in property management, consulting, acquisitions and development with the goal of creating successful student communities. The company currently manages approximately 70 properties nationwide, comprising about 38,000 beds.

"Our decision came down to three things,” says Mike Peter, President and CEO at Campus Advantage. "First and foremost, we examined the demand generation and demand management capabilities of the RealPage Student Renter Engagement Suite and concluded that yields would be higher with RealPage. Second is the innovation going on at RealPage—the constant upgrading of the products and services they offer. Finally, RealPage has been essential in helping us scale as we work to meet our aggressive growth objectives. They have the ability to take on as many assets as we can bring, and we intend to bring them a lot more.” See testimonial video here.

"Campus Advantage is an innovator in the student housing industry, notes Whitney Kidd, RealPage Vice President of Student. "The RealPage Student team is elated to expand our partnership with their organization and continue driving innovative solutions for student housing providers.”

"It's an exciting time for us in our partnership with RealPage,” comments Jennifer Cassidy, Executive Vice President and COO at Campus Advantage. "We are constantly looking at how our objectives at Campus Advantage align with new software that can help us achieve them. We've been working with the team at RealPage to understand what’s available to us that we haven't yet taken advantage of, and how can we leverage it to improve operations and performance.”

Cassidy adds that, while Campus Advantage has been using RealPage software for close to a decade, the student housing-specific software has evolved dramatically due to RealPage’s acquisitions and the commitment of internal resources to tailoring solutions to the unique needs of the student sector.

Concludes Cassidy, "Our business is different from conventional multifamily, so it has been important to us that RealPage understands this and works as a team with us to meet the challenges specific to our business.” See testimonial video here.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 18 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.

