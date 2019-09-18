StubHub Research Reveals the Most Multicultural Rugby World Cup Teams

17 of the 20 preliminary squads feature foreign-born players, with Samoa having over half (61%) of their players being born outside the country

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New research, from StubHub, has analysed the preliminary squads for the Rugby World Cup 2019 to reveal which teams have the most players from other countries and, in turn, are the most multicultural.

Rugby union is one of the most multicultural international sports, with many players choosing to play for countries other than that which they were born in, but which teams boast the most players from other countries?

The Teams

While 17 out of the 20 teams look set to feature foreign-born players, none boast as many as Samoa, with more than half (61%) of their players being born outside of the country, which makes sense when you consider the islands are home to less than 200,000 people.

The 5 Squads With The Most Nationalities

1-2. United States and Italy - 9 3. Ireland - 8 4. Scotland - 7 5. Japan - 5

The 5 Squads With The Highest % Of Foreign-Born Players

Samoa - 61%

Scotland - 48%

Tonga - 45%

Japan - 45%

United States - 42%

The 5 Squads With The Highest % Of Native Players

Argentina - 100%

Russia - 100%

Uruguay - 100%

Georgia - 98%

South Africa - 97%

Team Total Players No. of Nationalities Native Players Native Players (%) Foreign-Born Players Foreign-Born Players (%) Samoa 33 3 13 39% 20 61% Tonga 31 3 16 52% 15 48% Scotland 44 7 23 52% 21 48% Japan 31 6 17 55% 14 45% United States 50 9 29 58% 21 42% Australia 34 6 22 65% 12 35% Wales 42 4 31 74% 11 26% Ireland 44 8 33 75% 11 25% Italy 44 9 33 75% 11 25% England 38 6 29 76% 9 24% France 37 6 31 84% 6 16% Canada 31 4 27 87% 4 13% New Zealand 39 4 34 87% 5 13% Fiji 42 3 38 90% 4 10% Namibia 50 2 46 92% 4 8% South Africa 39 2 38 97% 1 3% Georgia 43 2 42 98% 1 2% Argentina 46 1 46 100% 0 0% Russia 36 1 36 100% 0 0% Uruguay 34 1 34 100% 0 0% Overall 788 30 618 78% 170 22%

World Cup Nationalities

Looking at the latest announced squads by each team heading to the World Cup, we see that just over one in five players (22%) at the Rugby World Cup will have been born in a country/region other than the one that they'll be representing.

While 20 nations/regions will be competing at the tournament, there'll be players from 30 different nations/regions represented, including the likes of Germany, Cameroon, Algeria and Spain.

Overall there are 788 players in the preliminary squads, with 78% of these native (618) and 22% (170) foreign-born players.

Nation/Region Number of Players In The World Cup New Zealand 91 South Africa 62 England 54 Argentina 48 Namibia 46 Fiji 45 Georgia 42 Ireland 40 Russia 37 Australia 36 Uruguay 34 Italy 33 France 32 United States 32 Wales 31 Canada 28 Tonga 27 Scotland 23 Japan 17 Samoa 16 American Samoa 2 Hong Kong 2 New Caledonia 2 Zimbabwe 2 Algeria 1 Cameroon 1 Germany 1 Guinea 1 Papua New Guinea 1 Spain 1

The Rules

World Rugby's eligibility rules simply state that a player can play for a country that either:

They were born in

They have a parent or grandparent

They have lived in for over three years (although this is set to be extended to five years from 2021)

However, certain countries do impose their own eligibility rules on top of this. For example, France requires players to hold French nationality, while Australian players based overseas have to have already played seven seasons in Australia and 60 games for the national team to be eligible.

The rules have often caused controversy, with Romania initially qualifying for the World Cup, before being disqualified for fielding ineligible players.

Methodology & Sources:

Squad lists and the majority of nationality data was sourced from Wikipedia.

For the full list of data and other sources used, click here .

The most recently available squads as of July 31st were used, which were as follows:

Argentina - 46-man training squad

- 46-man training squad Australia - 34-man Rugby Championship squad

- 34-man Rugby Championship squad Canada - 31-man training squad

- 31-man training squad England - 38-man training squad

- 38-man training squad Fiji - 42-man Pacific Nations Cup squad

- 42-man Pacific Nations Cup squad France - 37-man training squad

- 37-man training squad Georgia - 43-man training squad

- 43-man training squad Ireland - 44-man training squad

- 44-man training squad Italy - 44-man training squad

- 44-man training squad Japan - 31-man Pacific Nations Cup squad

- 31-man Pacific Nations Cup squad Namibia - 50-man training squad

- 50-man training squad New Zealand - 39-man Rugby Championship squad

- 39-man Rugby Championship squad Russia - 36-man Rugby Europe Championship squad

- 36-man Rugby Europe Championship squad Samoa - 33-man Pacific Nations Cup squad

- 33-man Pacific Nations Cup squad Scotland - 42-man training squad

- 42-man training squad South Africa - 39-man Rugby Championship squad

- 39-man Rugby Championship squad Tonga - 31-man Pacific Nations Cup squad

- 31-man Pacific Nations Cup squad United States - 50-man training squad

- 50-man training squad Uruguay - 43-man training squad

- 43-man training squad Wales - 42-man training squad

