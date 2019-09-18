18.09.2019 04:50:00

StubHub Research Reveals the Most Multicultural Rugby World Cup Teams

  • 17 of the 20 preliminary squads feature foreign-born players, with Samoa having over half (61%) of their players being born outside the country
  • The United States and Italy have the most nationalities in their teams (9), followed by Ireland (8).
  • New Zealand has the highest number of people playing in the World Cup, with a total of 91 New Zealanders (Kiwis) taking part. This is followed by South Africa and England

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New research, from StubHub, has analysed the preliminary squads for the Rugby World Cup 2019 to reveal which teams have the most players from other countries and, in turn, are the most multicultural.

Rugby union is one of the most multicultural international sports, with many players choosing to play for countries other than that which they were born in, but which teams boast the most players from other countries?

The Teams

While 17 out of the 20 teams look set to feature foreign-born players, none boast as many as Samoa, with more than half (61%) of their players being born outside of the country, which makes sense when you consider the islands are home to less than 200,000 people.

The 5 Squads With The Most Nationalities

1-2.

United States and Italy - 9

3.

Ireland - 8

4.

Scotland - 7

5.

Japan - 5

The 5 Squads With The Highest % Of Foreign-Born Players 

  • Samoa - 61%
  • Scotland - 48%
  • Tonga - 45%
  • Japan - 45%
  • United States - 42%

    • The 5 Squads With The Highest % Of Native Players

  • Argentina - 100%
  • Russia - 100%
  • Uruguay - 100%
  • Georgia - 98%
  • South Africa - 97%

    • Team

    Total Players

    No. of Nationalities

    Native Players

    Native Players (%)

    Foreign-Born Players

    Foreign-Born Players (%)

    Samoa

    33

    3

    13

    39%

    20

    61%

    Tonga

    31

    3

    16

    52%

    15

    48%

    Scotland

    44

    7

    23

    52%

    21

    48%

    Japan

    31

    6

    17

    55%

    14

    45%

    United States

    50

    9

    29

    58%

    21

    42%

    Australia

    34

    6

    22

    65%

    12

    35%

    Wales

    42

    4

    31

    74%

    11

    26%

    Ireland

    44

    8

    33

    75%

    11

    25%

    Italy

    44

    9

    33

    75%

    11

    25%

    England

    38

    6

    29

    76%

    9

    24%

    France

    37

    6

    31

    84%

    6

    16%

    Canada

    31

    4

    27

    87%

    4

    13%

    New Zealand

    39

    4

    34

    87%

    5

    13%

    Fiji

    42

    3

    38

    90%

    4

    10%

    Namibia

    50

    2

    46

    92%

    4

    8%

    South Africa

    39

    2

    38

    97%

    1

    3%

    Georgia

    43

    2

    42

    98%

    1

    2%

    Argentina

    46

    1

    46

    100%

    0

    0%

    Russia

    36

    1

    36

    100%

    0

    0%

    Uruguay

    34

    1

    34

    100%

    0

    0%

    Overall

    788

    30

    618

    78%

    170

    22%

    World Cup Nationalities

    Looking at the latest announced squads by each team heading to the World Cup, we see that just over one in five players (22%) at the Rugby World Cup will have been born in a country/region other than the one that they'll be representing.

    While 20 nations/regions will be competing at the tournament, there'll be players from 30 different nations/regions represented, including the likes of Germany, Cameroon, Algeria and Spain.

    Overall there are 788 players in the preliminary squads, with 78% of these native (618) and 22% (170) foreign-born players.

    Nation/Region

    Number of Players In The World Cup

    New Zealand

    91

    South Africa

    62

    England

    54

    Argentina

    48

    Namibia

    46

    Fiji

    45

    Georgia

    42

    Ireland

    40

    Russia

    37

    Australia

    36

    Uruguay

    34

    Italy

    33

    France

    32

    United States

    32

    Wales

    31

    Canada

    28

    Tonga

    27

    Scotland

    23

    Japan

    17

    Samoa

    16

    American Samoa

    2

    Hong Kong

    2

    New Caledonia

    2

    Zimbabwe

    2

    Algeria

    1

    Cameroon

    1

    Germany

    1

    Guinea

    1

    Papua New Guinea

    1

    Spain

    1

    The Rules

    World Rugby's eligibility rules simply state that a player can play for a country that either:

    • They were born in
    • They have a parent or grandparent
    • They have lived in for over three years (although this is set to be extended to five years from 2021)

    However, certain countries do impose their own eligibility rules on top of this. For example, France requires players to hold French nationality, while Australian players based overseas have to have already played seven seasons in Australia and 60 games for the national team to be eligible.

    The rules have often caused controversy, with Romania initially qualifying for the World Cup, before being disqualified for fielding ineligible players.

    Methodology & Sources: 

    Squad lists and the majority of nationality data was sourced from Wikipedia.

    For the full list of data and other sources used, click here.

    The most recently available squads as of July 31st were used, which were as follows:

    • Argentina - 46-man training squad
    • Australia - 34-man Rugby Championship squad
    • Canada - 31-man training squad
    • England - 38-man training squad
    • Fiji - 42-man Pacific Nations Cup squad
    • France - 37-man training squad
    • Georgia - 43-man training squad
    • Ireland - 44-man training squad
    • Italy - 44-man training squad
    • Japan - 31-man Pacific Nations Cup squad
    • Namibia - 50-man training squad
    • New Zealand - 39-man Rugby Championship squad
    • Russia - 36-man Rugby Europe Championship squad
    • Samoa - 33-man Pacific Nations Cup squad
    • Scotland - 42-man training squad
    • South Africa - 39-man Rugby Championship squad
    • Tonga - 31-man Pacific Nations Cup squad
    • United States - 50-man training squad
    • Uruguay - 43-man training squad
    • Wales - 42-man training squad

    Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190917/2582998-1LOGO

    SOURCE StubHub

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    17.09.19
    		Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
    17.09.19
    		UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
    17.09.19
    		Noch lange keine Ruhe am Ölmarkt
    17.09.19
    		Vontobel: derimail - STOXX® Europe 600 Indizes mit 50% europäischer Barriere
    17.09.19
    		SMI-Anleger ziehen sich zurück
    16.09.19
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf DKSH Holding AG
    16.09.19
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    12.09.19
    		Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
    12.09.19
    		Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
    06.09.19
    		Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
    mehr
    Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Ende des Bitcoin-Hypes? Grosse Börsen verzeichnen weniger Trades
    Roche-Genussscheine starten durch nach Investorentag
    Apple und Irland wehren sich gegen Milliarden-Steuernachzahlung - EU verteidigt Vorgehen
    Zalando-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Grossaktionär Kinnevik schliesst Platzierung von Zalando-Aktienpaket ab
    US-Börsen schliessen mit leichten Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
    Brüssel erlaubt Deal zwischen RWE und E.ON unter Auflagen
    Novartis-Aktie fällt: FDA warnt vor Nebenwirkungen bei Brustkrebs-Mitteln wie Kisqali
    Alcon-Aktie legt zu: Anleihen über 2 Milliarden US-Dollar aufgelegt
    Santhera-Aktie volatil: Langzeitdaten zu Puldysa für verschiedene Fachkongresse angekündigt
    Euro stabilisiert sich zum Franken

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    US-Börsen schliessen mit leichten Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Dienstag zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich zurückhaltend. An den US-Börsen hielten sich die Anleger am Dienstag zurück. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten sich von politischer Unsicherheit belastet.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB