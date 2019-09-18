StubHub Releases Third Annual NHL Preview: Blues and Devils More than Triple Ticket Sales from 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub, the world's most trusted event marketplace, today released its third-annual NHL Preview, revealing the top-trending teams and hottest matchups going into the season, according to ticket sales.

Highlights include:

St. Louis Blues , New Jersey Devils and Dallas Stars see largest growth in ticket demand

, New Jersey Devils and Dallas Stars see largest growth in ticket demand The Top 10 in-demand teams, led by Vegas Golden Knights for third straight year

Capitals-Blues matchup is the top-selling game of the season

Nashville Predators enter Top 10 for the first time

The effect of Stanley Cup wins on ticket demand

TEAMS ON THE RISE

The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues garner the biggest increase in ticket sales on StubHub with a 277% growth since the 2018 season, also positioning the team as one of the top ten in-demand teams for the first time.

Excitement around #1 draft pick Jack Hughes landed the New Jersey Devils in the #2 spot with a remarkable 200% growth in sales, while new additions to the Dallas Stars roster helped drive excitement for the upcoming season, lifting sales by 160%.

MOST IN-DEMAND TEAMS

The Vegas Golden Knights are the top-selling team for the third straight year, a feat only matched by the Chicago Blackhawks in previous years. The Vegas Golden Knights outsell the #2 team, the New York Rangers, by 28% on StubHub.

Five teams are on the list for a sixth straight year, showing the strength of a loyal fan base: the Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs. A postseason run from the Nashville Predators drives the team to make a debut in the top ten list at #7.

"After an exhilarating first-time victory over Boston, Blues fans are propelling record-breaking increase in ticket sales compared to the past four Stanley Cup champions, far surpassing the average growth of 40%," said Akshay Khanna, general manager of NHL for StubHub. "We're also seeing interest in the New Jersey Devils skyrocket after the additions of new and established faces to the roster, while Vegas Golden Knights fans prove their love for hockey is here to stay."

StubHub's 2019 Top 10 In-Demand NHL Teams*

Vegas Golden Knights

New York Rangers

Boston Bruins

Chicago Blackhawks

Toronto Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens

St. Louis Blues

Nashville Predators

Pittsburgh Penguins

Buffalo Sabres

*Ranking based on StubHub ticket sales as of 9/18/2019 for the 2019 NHL season

The full data outlook and graphics from StubHub's 2019 NHL season preview, with more insights on the top in-demand teams, top trending teams, the most anticipated games of the season and more, can be found here: StubHub PressBox .

