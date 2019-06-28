Stuart R. Morris, Esq., Named to Florida Trend's Florida Legal Elite 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morris Law Group is pleased to announce that Partner Stuart R. Morris, Esq., CPA, B.C.S., has been selected by his peers as one of the Florida Legal EliteTM for 2019, as featured in the latest Florida Trend's Legal Elite issue.

The Legal Elite selection process began last fall, as Florida Trend magazine invited members of the Florida Bar to name the attorneys they held in the highest regard – those that they have worked with personally or would recommend to others. This year's annual edition of Florida Trend's Legal Elite names the top lawyers in the state who have earned the trust and confidence of those who know their work best. For information, visit http://www.FloridaTrend.com/Legal-Elite.

"I'm honored to be recognized by my peers for our legal work on estate planning and asset protection," Mr, Morris said. "Our experienced attorneys are dedicated to helping individuals and families preserve and protect their wealth for future generations."

About Stuart Morris Esq., CPA, B.C.S.

Founding partner of Morris Law Group, Stuart R. Morris, Esq., CPA, B.C.S., practices in estate and gift tax planning, wills and trusts, business structuring and succession planning, asset preservation planning, domestic and international tax planning, probate and trust administration and special needs planning. He is board-certified by the Florida Bar in wills, trusts and estates and a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Morris was named one of Worth magazine's Top 100 Attorneys in the nation, a Florida Super Lawyer, Florida Legal Elite by Florida Trend and was recognized as a top attorney in Palm Beach and Martin counties by Palm Beach Illustrated. He received an AV® Preeminent Peer Review Rating, the highest rating afforded an attorney, from Martindale-Hubble. He's a member of the Florida Bar, the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the American Bar Association. He serves as Chairman of the Junior Achievement of South Florida Charitable Foundation Inc. and is on the Junior Achievement Board of Directors as well as the boards of numerous other privately held businesses and charitable foundations.

About Morris Law Group

Morris Law Group is an estate, asset protection and business planning boutique law firm practicing exclusively in estate and gift tax planning, wills and trusts, business structuring and succession planning, asset protection, probate, planning techniques for highly compensated individuals and national and international tax planning. Morris Law Group is dedicated to helping individuals and families preserve their wealth for future generations, maximizing inheritances and minimizing taxes. Morris Law Group has achieved an AV® Peer Review Rating, the highest rating afforded from Martindale-Hubbell. The firm has four offices strategically located throughout South Florida in Boca Raton, Aventura, Weston and West Palm Beach to provide convenient service to clients in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties and across the country. For more information, contact us or request a consultation today.

