04.07.2019 23:05:00

Stuart Olson Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

CALGARY, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Stuart Olson Inc. (TSX: SOX, SOX.DB.A) ("Stuart Olson" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on or about Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after the close of the Canadian capital markets.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its 2019 second quarter results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET).

The conference call will include prepared remarks from David LeMay, President and CEO, and Daryl Sands, Executive Vice President and CFO. After the prepared remarks, Stuart Olson will accept questions from analysts and institutional investors.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019
Time: 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET)
Call:  1-888-390-0546 (Canada and USA) or 1-587-880-2171 (outside Canada and USA)

Participants are asked to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until Thursday, August 22, 2019, by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (Canada and USA) or 1-416-764-8677 (outside Canada and USA), pin 278773.  The public is invited to listen to the live conference call or the replay.

Webcast

A presentation and webcast link will be posted on Stuart Olson's website prior to the call under the "Investor Relations" tab, within the Presentations and Events section.  To listen to and view the live webcast, visit Stuart Olson's website at least 10 minutes early to register and download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen during the live webcast, a replay will be available on Stuart Olson's website shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About Stuart Olson Inc.

Stuart Olson Inc. provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting in the public and private construction markets as well as general contracting, electrical, mechanical and specialty trades, such as insulation, cladding and asbestos abatement, in the industrial construction and services market. The Company operates office locations and projects throughout Western Canada, Ontario and the territories. Stuart Olson was recognized as one of Alberta's Top Employers in 2019 for the third consecutive year. Stuart Olson's common shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "SOX" and "SOX.DB.A", respectively. www.stuartolson.com

SOURCE Stuart Olson Inc.

