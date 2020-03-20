Structural Integrity Appoints Sean Fuller as Executive Director Sales and Marketing

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural Integrity Associates, Inc. (SI), a leader in engineering and technology in the power and oil & gas industries, today announced the appointment of Sean Fuller as Executive Director of Sales and Marketing. Fuller will report to Mark Marano, SI President and Chief Executive Officer, who recently joined the company in February.

Fuller joins SI from Curtiss-Wright Corporation where he was an Innovation Champion and Innovation Lead – Product Engineering in the Nuclear Division. Previously, Fuller served as Executive VP Sales and Technology for GSE Systems Inc., a provider of simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries. There he was instrumental in establishing technology partnerships to develop the nuclear plant control room of the future.

Fuller brings to SI more than 30 years of commercial and new product introduction experience in the power industry. He began his career at GE Nuclear, a division of GE Power, as an Edison Engineering Program engineer where he served in commercial, engineering, and manufacturing leadership roles and was instrumental in commercializing technology that has enabled nuclear power plants to achieve 90%+ capacity factors.

Marano noted, "Sean brings extensive commercial leadership and technology development experience to the SI team and is an integral part of our new customer focused strategy. Sean's success leading innovation and technology deployment will enhance our journey to create value for power and oil industry customers as a highly valued engineering and technology partner."

Fuller received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical-Nuclear Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts and is Lean/6Sigma Black Belt certified.

About Structural Integrity Associates, Inc .

Structural Integrity Associates, Inc. is a key international provider of asset lifecycle and condition assessment solutions, and provides technical expertise to power plants, oil and gas pipelines, and critical facilities and infrastructure. With headquarters in San Jose, California, Structural Integrity serves clients worldwide through branch offices located across the U.S.

