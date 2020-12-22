SMI 10’403 1.0%  SPI 12’979 1.0%  Dow 30’016 -0.7%  DAX 13’418 1.3%  Euro 1.0818 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’497 1.4%  Gold 1’862 -0.8%  Bitcoin 20’897 3.3%  Dollar 0.8894 0.3%  Öl 50.0 -1.6% 
Strong Schedule and Big Franchises Once Again Propel CTV to #1 in Unpredictable Fall Season

– Lead grows to 73% among A25-54 in last five weeks of the season –
– With eight of the Top 10 programs with total viewers, CTV remains Canada's most-watched network –
– CTV is home to Canada's #1 series, THE GOOD DOCTOR, #1 reality series, THE MASKED SINGER, and the #1 comedy, YOUNG SHELDON –  
– B POSITIVE and BIG SKY are the most-watched new comedy and drama among A25-54 –
– CTV remains Canada's most trusted news source, with CTV NEWS AT 6 ranking in the Top 10 and CTV NATIONAL NEWS WITH LISA LAFLAMME in the Top 20 –

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - With the Fall 2020 season now complete, data from Numeris confirms that CTV leads its closest competitor by more than 40% in primetime with total viewers and in the key A25-54 demo, increasing its advantage year-over-year by over 20%. With growth in primetime viewership throughout the current fall season, CTV is Canada's most-watched network across daytime, primetime, and late night with total viewers and in all key adult demos.

Home to the most-watched series in the country, with Canada's #1 series and drama THE GOOD DOCTOR, the #1 reality series THE MASKED SINGER, and the most-watched comedies YOUNG SHELDON and THE CONNERS, CTV has more Top 10 and Top 20 programs than all other networks combined, with:

  • Eight of the Top 10 programs with total viewers
  • Seven of the Top 10 programs with A18-49 and A25-54
  • The Top 5 programs with A25-54 and A18-49

CTV's primetime schedule experienced growth throughout the fall season, climbing 6% with total viewers and 8% among A25-54 in the five weeks following the launch of new seasons of GREY'S ANATOMY and STATION 19 in early November, versus the same period last year. During the same timeframe, CTV's lead over its closest competitor increased to 56% with total viewers and 73% in the A25-54 demo.

"In this unprecedented year, which saw disruptions across the entertainment industry, CTV's sound strategy delivered a winning schedule for viewers and our trusted advertisers," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "We're truly grateful that during these challenging times Canadian viewers turned to CTV for entertainment, escape, and trusted information."

"We faced some incredible challenges together this fall, and that includes our advertising partners," said Stewart Johnston, President, Media Sales, Marketing, and TSN. "We want to thank our partners for their confidence in CTV to deliver big audiences when it counted."

For the complete release, please visit: thelede.ca/T2GKFX

Source: Numeris. Sep. 21-Dec. 13, 2020. Final Data. Final 5 weeks:  Nov 9 – Dec. 13, 2020 vs. Nov 11Dec 15 2019.

SOURCE CTV

