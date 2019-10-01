Striking A Chord In Malaysia: Hard Rock Brings Its Legendary Vibe To Desaru Coast

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a presence spanning 75 countries worldwide, Hard Rock International celebrated the grand opening of its second Malaysian property, Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast, on Saturday, September 28. The celebration kicked-off with the brand signature Hard Rock guitar smash and included star-studded musical performances and live acts. In addition, the destination offered exclusive access to the world-renowned Els Club Golf Course, the thrilling Adventure Waterpark and the waterfront landscaped retail and lifestyle village – Riverside.

"Hard Rock International is excited to continue to grow its presence in Malaysia, while celebrating 10 successful years of serving guests in Penang," said Dale Hipsh, senior vice president of Hard Rock Hotels. "Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast is thrilled to bring our one-of-a-kind vibe, signature brand amenities and globally renowned hospitality to this unique piece of paradise."

Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast celebrations began on Saturday, September 28 with the Grand Opening Party, featuring Hard Rock's iconic Guitar Smash, fireworks, and live performances from Malaysian rock 'n' roll legend Amy Search, followed by DJ Chinois, and Hydra. A surprise visit by Rita Gilligan, the legendary waitress at the first Hard Rock Cafe in London in 1971, brought even more energy and excitement to the team and fans of the brand.

Adding to the celebrations in Malaysia this month, Hard Rock Hotel Penang livened up its 10th anniversary on Saturday, September 21 with an electrifying poolside party that featured legendary local musicians, Alleycats, Dato' Zainal Abidin and Headwind.

Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast features an iconic music memorabilia collection. The hotel offers a complimentary tour for guests to view pieces from artists like Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Rihanna. Amy Search, the leading performer of the evening, also graciously donated his microphone stand and jacket during an exclusive donation signing ceremony, to add to the hotel's regionally inspired collection.

With 365 music-inspired rooms and suites with balconies and over 780 square feet of indoor event space along with three meeting rooms, Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast provides an amplified experience for families, honeymooners, groups and business travelers alike by offering unforgettable amenities and unparalleled services. The property is sure to please all palates with a variety of food and beverage offerings, including the brand's signature Sessions, an all-day dining restaurant with a world of contemporary flavors. The Elephant and The Butterfly is the resort's poolside bar and grill, presenting Latin American-inspired cuisine in a picturesque setting. Another brand signature, Constant Grind®, allows guests to stop by during any time of day to pick-up a light refreshment or caffeine boost. Guests can also head to GMT+8, the chic lobby bar, inspired by timepieces and time zones, is the perfect atmosphere for socializing or chilling out to daily live music with a signature cocktail in hand.

The hotel entices guests with an array of signature brand offerings and amenities, including The Sound of Your Stay® music program, where the mood can be set with a complimentary Crosley turntable or rock out in their room with a Fender guitar, reserved at the front desk complete with headphones for no noise complaints. There is also the Rock Om in-room yoga program, allowing for guests to relax, refresh and find their zen. Additionally, the property offers a Rock Shop® selling all brand merchandise, and a Roxity Kids Club®, as well as a full-service Rock Spa®, featuring Rhythm & Motion® – the world's first fully immersive music-centric spa menu utilizing amplified vibrations, pressures and patterns, as the foundation of its treatments. This groundbreaking experience takes guests on a rhythmic massage journey — bass vibrations ripple through the massage table as treble beats come from above, sending pulses through the body and leaving guests feeling energized and invigorated.

Through music appreciation and an imaginative environment, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos delivers products for the varied aspects of life — work, play and personal sanctuary. For more information or to book a stay at any of the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, visit hardrockhotels.com.

In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains.

About Desaru Coast

Desaru Coast is curated as a new destination resort in Malaysia with a portfolio of globally renowned hotels and resorts, namely Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast, The Westin Desaru Coast Resort, Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas and One&Only Desaru Coast. The destination is also home to Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast - one of the world's biggest waterparks, Desaru Coast Conference Centre - a fully equipped conference facility, The Els Club Desaru Coast – 45 holes of golf in total with two distinct clubs, Ocean Course and Valley Course, and Desaru Coast Riverside – a 23-acre waterfront landscaped retail and lifestyle village. It provides an indulgent getaway for the discerning leisure and business traveler alike. Located in the south-eastern region of the country, in the state of Johor, Desaru Coast spans over 3,900 acres along a pristine 17 km beachfront that faces eastwards over the clear ocean waters. The destination is set amid a rich bio-diverse location and is easily accessible via road, air and sea.

Desaru Development Holdings One Sdn. Bhd. ("DH1") is the master developer of Desaru Coast and is a subsidiary of Desaru Development Corporation Sdn. Bhd. ("DDC") within the Themed Attractions Resorts & Hotels Sdn. Bhd. group of companies.

To find out more, please visit us at www.desarucoast.com.

