14.02.2020 18:00:00

Streets For All Endorses Sarah Kate Levy and Loraine Lundquist for Los Angeles City Council, Releases New Ads

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Streets For All today announced the endorsement of Sarah Kate Levy for Council District 4 and Loraine Lundquist for Council District 12.

"Los Angeles suffers from debilitating gridlock, increasing traffic violence, and some of the worst air pollution in the country. We need political leadership that isn't afraid to implement proven solutions for efficient, equitable, and safer transportation options," said Michael Schneider, Founder of Streets For All. "On March 3, we can start to change this. Angelenos deserve pedestrian improvements, dedicated bus lanes, and a network of protected bike lanes. It's time to build a more livable city and get serious about following the city's unimplemented plans for Vision Zero, Mobility 2035, and the L.A. Green New Deal."

In conjunction with the endorsements, Streets For All will be promoting online ads in the relevant council districts, starting with:

"What's David Ryu Hiding From?"

"John Lee is the Elephant in the Room."

Streets For All will continue to work hard to reshape the Los Angeles City Council and leadership to get us the city we all deserve.

Media Contact:
Adriane Hoff
Phone: 626.658.9192
Email: adriane@streetsforall.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/streets-for-all-endorses-sarah-kate-levy-and-loraine-lundquist-for-los-angeles-city-council-releases-new-ads-301004921.html

SOURCE Streets For All

