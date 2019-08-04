04.08.2019 00:00:00

Streaming Video Companies Partnering to Create Las Vegas Linear Channel

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vegas TV Production Studios announced an agreement with Vegas the Network Studios Inc. to combine production resources to grow The Las Vegas Television Network, an over-the-top (OTT) streaming video channel into a second video network aimed for distribution on traditional Cable TV, satellite, and streaming video networks.

Jon D. Fondy, Producer at Vegas TV Production, which operates the The Las Vegas Television Network says the partnership will expand programming for the existing network, while paving the way for the new network distributed through traditional distribution channels such as Cable TV and satellite, "It's All Vegas... All The Time" said Producer Jon D. Fondy, we have created programs that allow people, nationally and internationally, an opportunity to visit ...the undisputed entertainment capital of the world...whenever they want!

Ken Johnson, President of Vegas the Network Studios Inc., a Las Vegas area production company said the cooperation is a unique way to benefit two companies with different aspirations, "Vegas the Network is built to be an internationally distributed linear network with a focus on episodic programming focused on lifestyle and entertainment with a Las Vegas focus. The Las Vegas Television Network remains focused on the OTT distribution model with a far more expansive universe of content. We believe the two-network approach, similar to 'Food Network' and 'Cooking Channel', will provide Las Vegas with the international exposure it deserves on dedicated media." Programming from Vegas the Network will appear on the The Las Vegas Television Network streaming channel within two weeks. Production on new content from both companies will continue while Vegas the Network seeks expanded distribution.

At their core, both networks are operated as economic development projects, intended to create consistent jobs in television and film production while supporting the tourism and convention sectors, the core of the Southern Nevada economy.

"The LVCVA does an amazing job at marketing Southern Nevada with award-winning campaigns like, 'What Happens in Vegas, Stays In Vegas,' but the cost to get that message to millions of residents around the country and around the world is excessive and the messages end up being very broad," said Johnson. "By creating interactive, entertaining, and compelling content on a dedicated channel narrowly curated around Las Vegas, we can lower the cost for Southern Nevada businesses to market nationally, with more information and detail, and in longer forms than just a thirty or sixty second commercial."

Lark Williams, Associate Producer at The Las Vegas Television Network and Member of the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame, said, "I have lived in Las Vegas for over 40 years and love telling the story of entertainment, mobsters, casinos and all things that make this destination must see on everyone's travel list."

SOURCE Vegas the Network Studios Inc.

