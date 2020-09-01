Stream More Market Data in Excel with Barchart's cmdtyView Excel 2.0 Release

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries, has announced the release of cmdtyView Excel 2.0, the latest upgraded solution for streaming market data in Excel alongside physical commodity prices, and global fundamental data. All current cmdtyView Excel users will automatically get access to the new data, tools, and features that are focused on helping commodity traders, risk managers, research analysts, and data scientists power bespoke research and analysis directly within Excel.

"Our cmdtyView Excel add-in provides access to reliable streaming real-time data and tools, allowing users to interpret information clearly and confidently across any device," says Barchart's CTO Chris Harrison. "The cmdtyView Excel 2.0 release takes this even further with the integration of new USDA data sources, Yield Forecast Indexes, as well as a variety of software enhancements allowing for users to analyze different variations of data and quickly put it into action."

All new data and enhancements for cmdtyView 2.0 include:

New Proprietary Data

Yield Forecasts for Corn and Soybeans

for Corn and Soybeans

Grain Basis Forecasts



Australian Cash Bids

New Fundamental Data

Daily Beef and Pork Prices



Wholesale Fruit Prices



Wholesale Vegetable Prices



USDA Dairy Pricing



Grain Transportation Volume and Pricing

Volume and Pricing New 3rd-Party Data Sets available for subscription

SCB Group's physical biofuel and ethanol prices



Organic and non-GMO grain prices from Mercaris

from Mercaris A variety of software enhancements including:

Support for 90+ technical indicators available historically and in real-time



New custom expressions and spreads, in addition to 20+ built-in expressions



Enhanced ability to discover data with improved symbol browser



Now view real-time futures option chains with access to historical option data

To help users get started faster, Barchart is providing multiple Excel Add-In templates at launch for users to build off of a series of popular and sophisticated analytical frameworks. These pre-built templates were explicitly designed to support the commodity trading industries across agriculture, energy, and metals and are the easiest solution to get up and running quickly with streaming commodity prices in Excel .

Users can access cmdtyView Excel on a standalone basis or through a cmdtyView Pro subscription. cmdtyView Pro is a cutting-edge solution for commodity trading workflows and provides users with access to all of the physical pricing and commodity data that is available within the cmdty ecosystem.

To subscribe for a free trial of cmdtyView Excel, please click here .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

