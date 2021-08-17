Strauss Group announces 10% revenue growth in Q2 2021

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) published its financial statements for the second quarter and first half of 2021. The financial statements indicate that innovation, coupled with the lifting of restrictions and the resumption of business activities alongside the pandemic in the past quarter, have contributed to growth in the company's revenues, which increased by around 10.0% in the quarter and amounted to approximately NIS 2.13 billion. Sales growth is evident in all operating segments, particularly Strauss Coffee, Strauss Israel and Strauss Water, while Sabra in the US also recorded revenue growth in local currency.

Strauss President & CEO Giora Bardea says: "We are wrapping up a solid quarter and half year with significant sales growth, reflected across all regions in which the Group is active, and stability in most of our market shares. The lifting of restrictions and the gradual return to life alongside COVID-19 have enabled the Group to resume regular operations in segments where business was considerably slowed in the corresponding periods last year. That said, looking ahead it seems likely that some of the limitations will be reinstated in the third and fourth quarters due to the global spread of the delta variant, and we will simply have to learn to live and work alongside COVID.

This understanding – that business activities in the foreseeable future will continue alongside the coronavirus, with the resulting uncertainty served as a catalyst for continued pursuit of our expansion as we build growth drivers for the future. We will continue to enter new business fields: In Israel, we recently announced our entry into ready-to-heat frozen meals and the signing of a partnership agreement with the tofu manufacturer, Wyler Farms, as part of the Group's expansion in the plant-based protein category. In the context of this move, which we announced several months ago, the company has decided on the establishment of a new manufacturing plant for Alpro products in Israel.

Business has also been robust in China. Sales are growing, and we continue to lead in the online sales channels. The Chinese joint venture's new manufacturing plant is now operational and will soon be operating at full capacity. In Israel, at the end of the quarter Strauss Water launched its new, advanced water bars, Edge and Edge Plus, and sales are excellent.

The coffee company is growing in all geographies: Brazil, Israel and Eastern Europe, and the capsule category is a strong growth driver in Israel and Brazil.

Other businesses that are driving the Group forward are the Growth and Innovation Arm and FoodTech. Just recently, we announced an impressive funding round by the cultivated meat manufacturer, Aleph Farms, which raised $105 million, and the gain will be recorded in the third quarter as a result. I am certain that in the foreseeable future, we will be witnessing more successes by other companies that are growing in the FoodTech accelerator in Ashdod."

The company's gross profit in the second quarter was approximately NIS 795 million, a 6.9% growth compared to the corresponding period last year, and the gross margin was 37.3% compared to 38.4% last year. The drop in the gross margin is largely the result of the increase in raw material prices and international shipping costs. Operating profit in the quarter was approximately NIS 212 million – a 10.0% margin compared to 11.5% in the corresponding period.

The drop in the operating profit margin is mainly due to the drop in the gross margin as well as nonrecurring events, which include a one-time government grant in China that was received in the corresponding period last year and low marketing and G&A expenses due to COVID-19 in the corresponding period among others. Strauss Israel's operating margin improved in the quarter. Net profit in the second quarter was approximately NIS 126 million, reflecting a decrease of 6.3%, and in the first half – NIS 322 million, an increase of 8.7%.

Strauss Israel's business grew by an impressive 7.7% in the second quarter with revenues of approximately NIS 917 million, largely the result of growth in sales of dairy and dairy alternative products as well as a recovery in salty and sweet snack sales for consumption away-from-home and at social gatherings. At the end of the second quarter, Strauss Israel's business held a 12.4% share of the domestic food and beverage market, compared to 12.1% last year. The company's operating profit in the quarter was NIS 108 million, reflecting an increase of 10.1%.

In the second quarter, Strauss Coffee's sales totaled NIS 848 million – 13.0% growth compared to the corresponding period last year, thanks to sales growth in Israel, mainly as a result of the reopening of the Elite Café chain's business and sales to the institutional market, and also in countries such as Serbia, Romania, Russia and Ukraine following growth in quantities sold and an increase in sales prices. In the quarter, the company recorded NIS 77 million in operating profit – an operating margin of 9.2% compared to 9.7% last year due to the drop in the gross margin following the increase in green coffee prices.

Strauss Water enjoyed an especially strong quarter, with sales rising by a sharp 16.4% to NIS 186 million. Sales growth was the result of growth in the customer base as well as an increase in the number of new water bars in Israel. Toward the end of the quarter, the company launched its new, advanced water bars in the tami4edge series (Edge and Edge Plus), which were met with great success. Additionally, in China, Haier Strauss Water (HSW) recorded 22.4% sales growth in local currency, and HSW's new manufacturing facility in the country is operational. Operating profit in the quarter amounted to approximately NIS 22 million compared to NIS 30 million in the corresponding period, when a one-time NIS 11 million government grant for the construction of the manufacturing plant was received. Excluding the one-time grant, Strauss Water recorded an increase in its operating profit and operating margin.

In the second quarter, Sabra and Obela's revenues were approximately NIS 321 million and NIS 42 million (reflecting 100% ownership), respectively, compared to NIS 319 million and NIS 36 million (100%) in the corresponding period last year, respectively. In the first half, Sabra's share of the dips and spreads market in the US was 61.2% - Number 1 in the market – compared to 62.5% last year.

Non GAAP Figures (1)







Second Quarter

2021 2020 Change Total Group Sales (NIS mm) 2,132 1,938 10.0% Organic Sales Growth excluding FX 10.9% 1.5%

Gross Profit (NIS mm) 795 743 6.9% Gross Margins (%) 37.3% 38.4% -110 bps EBITDA (NIS mm) 296 309 -4.2% EBITDA Margins (%) 13.9% 15.9% -200 bps EBIT (NIS mm) 212 223 -5.0% EBIT Margins (%) 10.0% 11.5% -150 bps Net Income Attributable to the Company's

Shareholders (NIS mm) 126 135 -6.3% Net Income Margin (Attributable to the

Company's Shareholders) (%) 5.9% 6.9% -100 bps EPS (NIS) 1.08 1.16 -6.5% Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm) 130 292* -55.6% Capex (NIS mm) (2) 72 73 -1.5% Net debt (NIS mm) 2,156 2,053 5.0% Net debt / annual EBITDA 1.7x 1.6x 0.1x









* Restated.

(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Investments include the acquisition of fixed assets and investment in intangible assets.

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands

Non GAAP Figures (1)



















Second Quarter

Sales

(NIS mm) Sales

Growth

vs. Last

Year Organic

Sales

Growth

excluding

FX EBIT

(NIS mm) NIS

Change I

n EBIT %

Change

in EBIT EBIT

margins Change in

EBIT

margins vs.

2020 Sales and EBIT by Operating Segments and Activities















Strauss Israel:















Health & Wellness 664 7.3% 7.3% 88 5 5.5% 13.2% -20 bps Fun & Indulgence (2) 253 8.8% 8.8% 20 5 35.8% 8.0% +160 bps Total Strauss Israel 917 7.7% 7.7% 108 10 10.1% 11.7% +20 bps

















Strauss Coffee:















Israel Coffee 163 22.8% 22.8% 26 1 7.0% 16.8% -240 bps International Coffee (2) 685 10.9% 12.0% 51 3 7.4% 7.4% -30 bps Total Strauss Coffee 848 13.0% 13.9% 77 4 7.1% 9.2% -50 bps

















International Dips & Spreads:















Sabra (50%) (2) 160 0.6% 8.2% 13 (7) -39.4% 7.8% -510 bps Obela (50%) (2) 21 16.3% 8.6% (2) (1) -12.0% NM NM Total International Dips & Spreads 181 2.2% 8.2% 11 (8) -44.8% 5.7% -480 bps

















Strauss Water 186 16.4% 16.2% 22 (8) -26.4% 12.1% -700 bps Other (2)(3) 0 NM NM (6) (9) -263.0% NM NM Total Group 2,132 10.0% 10.9% 212 (11) -5.0% 10.0% -150 bps

(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) – Brazil – a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%). International Dips & Spreads figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss's share in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%).

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands. Total figures for International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.

Non GAAP Figures (1)







First Half

2021 2020 Change Total Group Sales (NIS mm) 4,193 4,106 2.1% Organic Sales Growth excluding FX 5.0% 4.9%

Gross Profit (NIS mm) 1,607 1,621 -0.9% Gross Margins (%) 38.3% 39.5% -120 bps EBITDA (NIS mm) 669 663 0.9% EBITDA Margins (%) 16.0% 16.1% -10 bps EBIT (NIS mm) 501 491 1.9% EBIT Margins (%) 11.9% 12.0% -10 bps Net Income Attributable to the Company's

Shareholders (NIS mm) 332 306 8.7% Net Income Margin (Attributable to the

Company's Shareholders) (%) 7.9% 7.4% +50 bps EPS (NIS) 2.86 2.64 8.4% Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm) 308 398* -22.6% Capex (NIS mm) (2) 137 134 2.2% Net debt (NIS mm) 2,156 2,053 5.0% Net debt / annual EBITDA 1.7x 1.6x 0.1x

















* Restated.

(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Investments include the acquisition of fixed assets and investment in intangible assets.

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands

Non GAAP Figures (1)



















First Half

Sales

(NIS mm) Sales

Growth

vs. Last

Year Organic

Sales

Growth

excluding

FX EBIT

(NIS mm) NIS

Change

in EBIT %

Change I

n EBIT EBIT

margins Change in

EBIT

margins vs.

2020 Sales and EBIT by Operating Segments and Activities Strauss Israel:















Health & Wellness 1,303 5.5% 5.5% 164 15 10.0% 12.6% +50 bps Fun & Indulgence (2) 588 -1.7% -1.7% 73 0 -0.3% 12.3% +10 bps Total Strauss Israel 1,891 3.1% 3.1% 237 15 6.6% 12.5% +40 bps

















Strauss Coffee:















Israel Coffee 372 1.2% 1.2% 85 (1) -0.8% 23.0% -40 bps International Coffee (2) 1,227 0.1% 8.3% 91 (3) -3.3% 7.4% -30 bps Total Strauss Coffee 1,599 0.3% 6.5% 176 (4) -2.2% 11.0% -30 bps

















International Dips & Spreads:















Sabra (50%) (2) 304 -9.9% -3.2% 29 (12) -29.5% 9.3% -260 bps Obela (50%) (2) 43 12.9% 5.7% (5) (1) -33.2% NM NM Total International

Dips & Spreads 347 -7.5% -2.2% 24 (13) -35.3% 6.8% -300 bps

















Strauss Water 356 17.3% 17.2% 44 (1) -2.6% 12.4% -260 bps Other (2)(3) 0 NM NM 20 13 179.4% NM NM Total Group 4,193 2.1% 5.0% 501 10 1.9% 11.9% -10 bps



















(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) – Brazil – a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%). International Dips & Spreads figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss's share in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%).

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands. Total figures for International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.

Condensed financial accounting (GAAP) Second Quarter

2021 2020 Change Sales 1,458 1,333 9.4% Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges 875 795 10.0% Adjustments for commodity hedges (12) 4

Cost of sales 863 799 7.9% Gross profit 595 534 11.6% % of sales 40.8% 40.0%

Selling and marketing expenses 328 300 9.8% General and administrative expenses 103 96 8.0% Total expenses 431 396 9.4% Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 43 70 -37.4% Operating profit before other expenses 207 208 -0.6% % of sales 14.2% 15.6%

Other income (expenses), net -1 1

Operating profit after other expenses 206 209 -1.3% Financing expenses, net (25) (47) -45.7% Income before taxes on income 181 162 11.6% Taxes on income (33) (16) 105.9% Effective tax rate 18.1% 9.8%

Income for the period 148 146 1.3% Attributable to the Company's shareholders 130 126 3.0% Attributable to non-controlling interests 18 20 -9.7%







Condensed financial accounting (GAAP) First Half

2021 2020 Change Sales 2,967 2,878 3.1% Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges 1,753 1,691 3.6% Adjustments for commodity hedges (11) 18

Cost of sales 1,742 1,709 1.9% Gross profit 1,225 1,169 4.8% % of sales 41.3% 40.6%

Selling and marketing expenses 649 636 2.2% General and administrative expenses 207 204 1.6% Total expenses 856 840 2.0% Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 111 118 -5.8% Operating profit before other expenses 480 447 7.3% % of sales 16.2% 15.5%

Other income (expenses), net 3 0

Operating profit after other expenses 483 447 8.0% Financing expenses, net (22) (57) -61.6% Income before taxes on income 461 390 18.2% Taxes on income (92) (73) 25.7% Effective tax rate 19.9% 18.8%

Income for the period 369 317 16.5% Attributable to the Company's shareholders 333 282 18.4% Attributable to non-controlling interests 36 35 1.6%









The financial statements of the company for the second quarter of 2021 and the presentation that will accompany the conferences will be available prior to the conference calls on the following websites:

https://ir.strauss-group.com/company-presentations/quarterly-presentations/

https://ir.strauss-group.com/earning-releases/

