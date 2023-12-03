Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'887 0.3%  SPI 14'262 0.2%  Dow 36'246 0.8%  DAX 16'398 1.1%  Euro 0.9459 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4'419 0.8%  Gold 2'071 1.7%  Bitcoin 33'692 2.1%  Dollar 0.8702 -0.6%  Öl 79.2 -4.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Bayer10367293Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Julius Bär10248496Sandoz124359842Idorsia36346343Novo Nordisk129508879Swiss Life1485278Tesla11448018
Top News
Warum Krypto-Pessimist Jim Cramer nun doch zu Bitcoin rät
Julius Bär-Aktie und Vontobel-Aktie mit mauer Performance: Die Probleme der beiden Schweizer Bankhäuser unter der Lupe
Ölpreisentwicklung 2024: Das erwartet ein Experte für das schwarze Gold im Neuen Jahr
NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie: Experten empfehlen NVIDIA im November mehrheitlich zum Kauf
So bewegen sich Gold & Co. heute
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

04.12.2023 00:04:00

Stratolaunch Successfully Completes Captive Carry Flight with TA-1 Test Vehicle

MOJAVE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch, LLC announces the completion of a captive carry flight with the first powered Talon-A hypersonic vehicle, TA-1. The flight was the twelfth for the company's launch platform Roc and the first in which the aircraft carried a Talon vehicle with live propellant as part of a buildup approach for Talon-A's first powered flight.

Stratolaunch's Roc launch platform and Talon-A 1 (TA-1) hypersonic testbed take off for their first integrated captive carry flight from Mojave Air and Space Port on Dec. 3, 2023. Credit: Stratolaunch/Kate Squires

The flight lasted a total of three hours and 22 minutes and represented a significant step forward in the company's near-term goal of completing a powered flight with the Talon-A vehicle, TA-1. A primary objective was to evaluate Talon-A's propulsion system and the Talon environments while carrying live propellant. A second objective was to verify Roc and TA-1's telemetry systems, which provides the situational awareness to ensure all systems are ready for powered flight during the release sequence. 

"Talon-A's propulsion system supports a liquid-propellant rocket engine that provides the thrust needed for Talon-A to reach hypersonic speeds. While we have conducted several successful ground tests fueling and igniting the system, we needed to evaluate how the system performs in the flight environment prior to release," said Dr. Zachary Krevor, Chief Executive Officer for Stratolaunch. "Initial results from today's flight show that the system has performed as predicted, and we will determine our next steps pending the full data review of the test."

Concurrent to TA-1 testing, Stratolaunch is progressing on the manufacturing of the TA-2 and TA-3 vehicles, the first fully reusable vehicles in that Talon-A product line. In addition to meeting this key test milestone, the company also recently announced two flight contracts with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and the Navy's Multiservice Advanced Capability Test Bed (MACH-TB) program as a subcontractor to Leidos/Dynetics.  

"It's an exciting time for our team and customers as we grow closer to bringing our test service online. We're moving faster into the future of high-speed flight, and I'm proud of our team's tenacity to reach this point," said Dr. Zachary Krevor, Chief Executive Officer for Stratolaunch. 

About Stratolaunch

Stratolaunch's mission is to advance high-speed technology through innovative design, manufacturing, and operation of world-class aerospace vehicles. For the latest news and information, visit www.stratolaunch.com and follow us on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn, and Instagram.

Stratolaunch's Talon-A 1 (TA-1) is fueled with liquid oxygen prior to its maiden captive carry flight on Dec. 21, 2023. Credit: Stratolaunch/Matt Hartman

Stratolaunch Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stratolaunch)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stratolaunch-successfully-completes-captive-carry-flight-with-ta-1-test-vehicle-302003967.html

SOURCE Stratolaunch

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia , Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht @TimSchaeferMedia mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über verschiedene grosse amerikanische Hotelgruppen.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Aktien, welche sich auf der Watchlist von Tim Schäfer befinden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten – Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton & Co | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

01.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
01.12.23 SMI lässt November freundlich ausklingen
01.12.23 Marktüberblick: Euro nach Inflationsdaten unter Druck
01.12.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten – Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton & Co | BX Swiss TV
01.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Hochlauf an das April-Top
30.11.23 Volatilität: Risiko als Anlagechance
30.11.23 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
29.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs klettert gen 39.000 Dollar – die Gründe und Aussichten
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'352.31 18.77 54SSMU
Short 11'574.78 13.53 DRSSMU
Short 11'987.84 8.85 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'887.36 01.12.2023 17:31:48
Long 10'450.18 19.98 SSOMRU
Long 10'204.61 13.78 CVSSMU
Long 9'774.63 8.92 WZSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Welt reibt sich die Augen: "Dr. Doom" Roubini launcht eigenen Token
Hat die NVIDIA-Aktie immer noch Kurspotenzial? Das meinen die Experten
Roche meldet Teil-Stopp des MS-Medikaments Fenebrutinib in den USA - Roche-Aktie dennoch höher
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co. - IOTA mit Kurssprung
UBS-Aktie: UBS will zu US-Banken aufschliessen - Massive Akquisition von neuen Kundenvermögen geplant
Staatsfinanzen in Gefahr? Bert Flossbach gibt Einschätzung zur EZB-Zinspolitik ab
Rutscht die US-Wirtschaft doch noch in eine Rezession? Soc-Gen-Analyst sieht hohe Wahrscheinlichkeit dafür
Kommt bald der US-Dollar nach Argentinien? Die Pläne vom neuen Präsidenten Javier Milei unter der Lupe
Vermögensverwalter von Börsenprofi Ken Fischer: Die zehn grössten US-Aktienbeteiligungen von Fisher Asset Management im dritten Quartal
Urteil der US-Behörde: Binance muss Milliardenstrafe zahlen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start in den Dezember: US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- SMI geht etwas höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst über 16'300 Punkten -- Handel in Asien endet mehrheitlich mit Verlusten

Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach oben. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt erwischte einen freundlichen Start in den letzten Börsenmonat des Jahres. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur letzten Sitzung der Woche höher. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag unterdessen Verluste den Handel.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit