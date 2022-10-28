SMI 10'772 0.6%  SPI 13'734 0.4%  Dow 32'862 2.6%  DAX 13'243 0.2%  Euro 0.9928 0.5%  EStoxx50 3'613 0.2%  Gold 1'643 -1.2%  Bitcoin 20'511 2.1%  Dollar 0.9964 0.0%  Öl 96.3 -0.4% 
Top News
Kupfer kaufen: Mit diesen Möglichkeiten auf den Kupferpreis spekulieren
Rebalancing: Wann sollten Anleger eine Portfolio-Anpassung vornehmen?
Unterschiedliche Philosophien: So kämpfen NIO und Tesla um E-Auto-Kunden
Drei wichtige Dinge, die Lunch-Gäste von Warren Buffetts gelernt haben
Bitcoin und Co. profitieren von Kryptoregulierung: So investiert Milliardär Kevin O'Leary in Kryptowährungen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

29.10.2022 00:20:00

Stratolaunch Completes First Flight with Talon-A Separation Vehicle

MOJAVE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch announces the successful completion of its first captive carry flight with the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, integrated with Roc's center wing pylon. The eighth flight test of Roc, the world's largest flying aircraft, lasted 5 hours and 6 minutes over the Mojave Desert and reached an altitude of 23,000 feet (7000 meters).

Stratolaunch's Roc aircraft takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port on October 28, 2022 during its first captive carry flight with the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0. This was the eighth flight of the Roc aircraft.

This flight focused on measuring the aerodynamic loads on the Talon-A vehicle while mated to Roc. The loads captured in flight will validate aerodynamic predictions to ensure the release mechanism will function as designed.

"We have conducted a variety of ground tests in anticipation of this first captive carry flight, and with each successful test milestone achieved we have built confidence that the hardware will perform exactly as it was designed. It's exhilarating to see the team's hard work come to life and see the vehicles fly as an integrated system," said Dr. Zachary Krevor, Stratolaunch Chief Executive Officer and President.

The company will complete a series of captive carry flights in the coming months, culminating in a separation test of the TA-0 vehicle out over the Pacific Ocean in late 2022.

Parallel to flight test activity, the company is progressing on system tests of its first hypersonic flight test vehicle, TA-1 and on the fabrication of the first and second fully reusable hypersonic vehicles, TA-2 and TA-3. The company anticipates delivering hypersonic flight services to government and commercial customers in 2023.

"Testing and production are accelerating as we push forward to meet our commitment of providing hypersonic flight test service to our customers next year. Our team will continue accomplishing more complex test milestones as we progress to our first hypersonic flight," Dr. Krevor said.

A press teleconference to discuss initial results of today's test flight will be held via Zoom at 3:30 p.m. PST following the flight. To join visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89226227762

About Stratolaunch

Stratolaunch's mission is to advance high-speed technology through innovative design, manufacturing, and operation of world-class aerospace vehicles. For the latest news and information, visit www.stratolaunch.com and follow us on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn, and Instagram.

Stratolaunch Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stratolaunch)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stratolaunch-completes-first-flight-with-talon-a-separation-vehicle-301662764.html

SOURCE Stratolaunch

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

28.10.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
28.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse
28.10.22 Microsofts Cloud-Geschäft boomt
28.10.22 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert
28.10.22 Credit Suisse stürzt ab
28.10.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
28.10.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Weiter aufwärts? / Apple - Schwächer vor und nach den Zahlen
28.10.22 DAX – Tag nach dem EZB-Zinsentscheid
28.10.22 Börse und Versicherung -wie passt das? mit Christian Jetzer
27.10.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) mit Lock-In auf Eli Lilly & Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'197.15 19.59 AWSSMU
Short 11'455.03 13.30 USSMNU
Short 11'879.84 8.69 XSSMTU
SMI-Kurs: 10'772.37 28.10.2022 17:31:20
Long 10'349.41 19.95 A6SSMU
Long 10'083.32 13.30 A9SSMU
Long 9'656.18 8.76 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie zieht an: Kommentatoren äussern Lob für neue Strategie der Credit Suisse - Auch Grossaktionär begrüsst Pläne
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger-Aktionäre einigen sich auf ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung
Swiss Re-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Swiss Re rutscht in die roten Zahlen - Naturkatastrophen belasten
Holcim-Aktie steigt: Holcim mit neuem Umsatz- und Gewinnrekord - Konzernorganisation wird umgebaut
Blick auf Notenbanken und Bilanzsaison: SMI vor dem Wochenende fester --DAX schliesst im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Woche mit Talfahrt
Twitter-Aktie soll von der Börse genommen werden: Twitter-Übernahme durch Elon Musk abgeschlossen - Musk offenbar mit CEO-Ambitionen
Nestlé Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Freitagvormittag vermehrt von Nestlé
Credit Suisse stürzt ab
Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - Franken etwas schwächer
Meyer Burger ver&#246;ffentlicht die Bedingungen der geplanten ordentlichen Kapitalerh&#246;hung mit einem angestrebten Bruttoerl&#246;s von rund CHF 250 Millionen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.