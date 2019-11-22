22.11.2019 17:30:00

StratiFi Health Ranked #21 Fastest-Growing, Privately Held Company in North Texas

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, StratiFi Health, a company committed to transforming the delivery of health care in America, has placed in the top 25 of the Dallas 100 Awards with the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at the Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business. StratiFi Health ranked #21 among the 100 fastest-growing, privately held companies in North Texas.

(PRNewsfoto/StratiFi Health)

The company's evolving business model of improving patient outcomes and lowering health care costs has led to its outstanding growth. Dallas 100™, co-founded by the SMU Cox Caruth Institute, honors the ingenuity, commitment, and perseverance of the fastest-growing privately held entrepreneurial businesses in the Dallas area.

"It is an honor for StratiFi Health to be recognized, not only for our growth as a business but also for our commitment to solving some of the biggest healthcare challenges of today," said StratiFi Health CEO and Co-founder Christopher Crow, MD. "Our team's hard work and dedication to our purpose is key to our success."

"For the second year consecutive year, we are honored to join the distinguished list of Dallas 100 companies," said President and Co-founder Lance Spivey. "Entrepreneurship is important for promoting social change and driving innovation, something we pride ourselves on at StratiFi Health."

StratiFi Health was recognized alongside the other outstanding winners, Thursday, November 21, at the Omni Dallas Hotel. Collectively, the companies grew at an average annual growth rate of 82% from 2016 to 2018. Together, they created almost 7,000 jobs during the same period. For the complete list of Dallas 100 award winners, read the full story here.

About StratiFi Health
StratiFi Health exists to improve the health of communities by providing Physician Practice Services and Population Health Services that proactively shape the patient's health care experience. Grounded in deep physician practice expertise and born from over 50 years of owning and operating physician practices, StratiFi Health appreciates that the most important relationship in health care is the physician-patient relationship. Informed by data in everything we do, StratiFi Health leverages information from all aspects of the patient's health to assess and direct high-value outcomes. To learn more about StratiFi Health, visit www.stratifihealth.com or follow on Twitter at @StratiFi_Health.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Bonnie Sims
StratiFi Health
469-231-5393
bsims@stratifihealth.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stratifi-health-ranked-21-fastest-growing-privately-held-company-in-north-texas-300963856.html

SOURCE StratiFi Health

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:28
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:30
OPEC+ will Produktion bis Mitte 2020 gedrosselt halten
13:22
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Kering SA, adidas AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
08:54
SMI hält Kontakt zum Hoch
07:21
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Steigender Trendkanal bestätigt / LafargeHolcim – Aktie in Seitwärtsspanne
21.11.19
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So sieht Warren Buffetts Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2019 aus
SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Wall Street letztlich etwas schwächer -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Ford stellt starke Tesla-Konkurrenz vor - Credit Suisse: Tesla-Aktie vor massivem Kursrutsch
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
Comet sieht sich für 2. Halbjahr auf Kurs - Comet-Aktie hebt zweistellig ab
Hoffnung im Zollstreit: Wall Street höher -- SMI legt zu -- DAX fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Aktie deutlich im Minus: ARYZTA schrumpft zum Jahresauftakt - Ausblick jedoch bestätigt
Tesla-Aktie verliert - Tesla präsentiert futuristischen Elektro-Pickup Cybertruck
US-Präsidentschaftswahlen 2020: Der Markt wird in einem Fall "definitiv" einstürzen
LVMH erhöht offenbar das Angebot für Tiffany - Tiffany-Aktie legt zu, LVMH-Aktie tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung im Zollstreit: Wall Street höher -- SMI legt zu -- DAX fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street verbucht am Freitag Gewinne. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es nach oben. Der DAX bewegt sich auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen waren die Vorzeichen unterschiedlich vor dem Wochenende.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;