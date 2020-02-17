StrategyCorps Named 2020 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StrategyCorps, a Nashville-based company, has been named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. American Banker's annual program identifies the best employers in financial technology and provides organizations with feedback from their workers. Employees from a wide selection of fintech companies were surveyed about their job satisfaction and work environment to determine the results of the competition.

StrategyCorps is an industry-leading provider of consumer checking analytical and mobile reward solutions, designed to help financial institutions enhance engagement, improve satisfaction, drive loyalty and boost profitability.

The company offers a suite of benefits, including generous paid time off, 401k, flexible work time, as well as medical, dental, and life insurance. With its sales and client service teams based throughout the U.S., Nashville based staff are equipped to support these teams with the latest technological and communication tools wherever and whenever they are working. This work/life balance allows StrategyCorps to attract the most talented individuals in the Nashville area and around the country.

They also believe their success is due to their unique company culture which is committed to maintaining a positive and motivating company culture that breeds collaboration and innovation.

"We have a culture where all of our employees are empowered to participate and contribute to a wide variety of business initiatives. We work hard while still promoting a healthy work-life balance. Benefits and perks play a major role in making work rewarding; however, our biggest asset is an inspirational company culture that values collaboration and support between team members," said Mike Branton, Partner at StrategyCorps.

The StrategyCorps team has grown significantly over the last year and they will be continuing to add employees with projected record-setting growth in the coming year.

About StrategyCorps

StrategyCorps was founded in 2001 with the goal of helping financial institutions grow core deposits and fee income while giving them exciting ways to differentiate their checking products and enhancing household profitability. Today almost 350 banks and credit unions leverage StrategyCorps's unique profitability analysis, white-labeled reward products, and mobile solutions. The Nashville-based company is privately held with field offices throughout the United States. For more information about StrategyCorps, visit www.strategycorps.com .

