Strategy Makes Second Straight $1 Bln Bitcoin Buy Despite Share Price Pressure

(RTTNews) - Strategy (MSTR), the world's largest publicly listed holder of bitcoin, made another aggressive move into the crypto market last week, marking its second consecutive purchase of nearly $1 billion worth of bitcoin.

The company bought 10,645 bitcoin for about $980.3 million, paying an average of $92,098 per coin. With the latest addition, Strategy's total holdings increased to 671,268 BTC, accumulated at a total cost of $50.33 billion, or an average price of $74,972 per bitcoin.

According to a filing released Monday, the bulk of the purchase was funded through the sale of $888.2 million in common stock. The remaining amount was raised largely through sales of the company's STRD preferred shares.

The latest transaction stands out because it marks the second straight week in which Strategy deployed close to $1 billion into bitcoin. While the company has continued buying in recent months, most prior weekly purchases had been smaller, reflecting limits on how much capital it could raise.

Over the past two weeks, management has taken a more aggressive approach, setting aside concerns around shareholder dilution and leaning heavily on common stock sales to finance bitcoin accumulation.

Strategy shares were flat in premarket trading, while bitcoin pulled back over the weekend to around $89,600. Separately, the company confirmed it will remain part of the Nasdaq 100 index and disclosed that it had sent a letter to MSCI opposing a proposal to exclude digital asset-focused companies from certain indices.

MSTR closed Monday at $162.08, down 8.14%, and is trading after hours at $162.00, down 0.05% on the NasdaqGS.