Strategy Execution Joins Forces With Duke Corporate Education to Expand Professional Certificate Programmes for Project Leaders

Partnership delivers innovative learning options designed to shape the future of project leadership, help professionals upskill and remain competitive in their careers

ARLINGTON, Virginia, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TwentyEighty Strategy Execution Inc., the global authority in project leadership training, announces the extension of its partnership with Duke Corporate Education to deliver end-to-end certificate programmes for project leaders. Building on the success of the Adaptive Strategic Execution Programme (ASEP) — a collaboration between the two groups launched in May of 2017 — these certificate programmes are designed to build critical skills at every level of project execution.

Through these programmes, learners can develop valuable skills, gain professional recognition, increase earning potential, and earn certificates from a world-renowned university. By combining top-notch academic rigour, real-world application, and a modern and practical delivery method, these programmes help learners differentiate themselves in a competitive market. Certificates of completion for each programme are awarded in partnership between Duke University's Office of Continuing Studies and Duke Corporate Education. 

"Organisations need to invest in skills that not only bring together the best of academia and practical application of learning, but also enable their people to adapt to the constantly changing business environment," Strategy Execution CEO Christoffer Ellehuus said. "Strengthening our partnership with Duke Corporate Education gives our clients and learners the confidence and tools they need to be successful in today's world."

Through Strategy Execution memberships, certificates in project, programme, and contract management; IT project management; federal project and programme management (FAC-P/PM); Lean and Agile; and business analysis can be earned.

Duke Corporate Education has been ranked among The Financial Times' top three university programmes for custom executive education for the last 19 years.

"It is vital that we prepare our workforce with valuable skills they need in today's fast-changing world. Few management domains have experienced such a dramatic need for upskilling as project management," Duke Corporate Education CEO Michael Chavez said. "We are excited to extend our partnership with Strategy Execution to bring a modern approach to learning, which helps project leaders become more adaptable, gain and retain knowledge, and acquire the skills they need to thrive."

To learn more about the programmes, visit strategyex.com/dukecertificates or email info@strategyex.com.

About Strategy Execution
Strategy Execution, the global authority in project leadership training, equips your people with the complete package of technical and leadership skills — the mindset, adaptability, and expertise to lead and execute projects in any context. With the curricula in adaptive strategic execution, project management, business analysis, contract management, and more, Strategy Execution partners with your organisation to build skill sets and change mindsets. It's time to declare a new standard of performance. For more information, visit strategyex.com.

Strategy Execution is formerly ESI International. All references to "Strategy Execution" are to TwentyEighty Strategy Execution Inc., a Virginia corporation.

About Duke Corporate Education
Part of Duke University, Duke Corporate Education (Duke CE) is the premier global provider for leadership development for corporations around the globe. Duke CE's offerings empower leaders at all levels to rewire themselves and their organisations so that they can thrive in a disruptive world. By translating the best ideas into useful insights and concrete actions, and by creating experiences that unlock the creative and transformative power of leadership, Duke CE is reinventing leadership education. Duke CE has been ranked No. 1 in North America and in the top three globally in custom executive education for 19 straight years by The Financial Times.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737572/TwentyEighty_Strategy_Execution.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1005079/Duke_Corporate_Education.jpg

SOURCE TwentyEighty Strategy Execution and Duke Corporate Education

