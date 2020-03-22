Strategic Response Partners Steps in to Help as Companies Struggle to Comply With CDC's COVID-19 Response Guidelines

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 continues its march and redefines the new normal for the U.S.'s immediate future, one company is putting its long-standing expertise in disaster response to work for hospitals, senior housing facilities, businesses and others struggling to meet CDC, WHO and DOH guidelines. Strategic Response Partners' remediation, decontamination, and sanitization services are in high demand – and its leadership team says this pandemic is exactly the type of emergency situation for which they train and prepare.

Strategic Response Partners (SRP) is a rapid response unit of industry-leading epidemiologists, environmental consultants, engineers, remediation specialists, and certified decontamination teams specializing in disaster preparedness, response, remediation, and recovery. Since 1989, SRP has helped organizations manage rapidly changing situations including the SARS, H1N1 and MERS outbreaks. Now SRP is at the forefront of helping tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent weeks, SRP's staff has been working closely with some of the world's-leading certified environmental consultants to assist businesses and organizations throughout the country with both their planning and strategic response to the pandemic. SRP is especially qualified for the challenge as their teams of certified decontamination and sanitization experts are licensed, bonded and insured in compliance with CDC, WHO and the U.S. Department of Public Health guidelines, and have the unique permitting, licensing, and training standards of each local jurisdiction in which it operates.

"While this is an unsettling time, we want to assure business owners and facility operators that there is someone on their side to help navigate this pandemic. Our Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response teams have been busy decontaminating, sanitizing, and remediating medical facilities, assisted living facilities, schools, shopping centers, warehouses and high-rise buildings during this outbreak and rendering them safe for re-occupancy," said Steve Slepcevic, Managing Director, SRP. "This is what we train for every day. Our skills have been put to the test time and time again and we have yet to encounter a crisis, health emergency, or hazmat remediation that we cannot effectively and successfully handle."

Slepcevic said SRP has been deploying a certified industrial hygienist and OSHA safety director to each client location to ensure safe delivery of Coronavirus decontamination protocols. They are responsible for all Coronavirus infection control including CDC-approved decontamination chemical application, remediation, monitoring, and oversight of OSHA safety procedure – to help SRP's clients obtain the necessary clearances to bring their facilities to a hospital-grade clean room condition, allowing for safe reentry.

Based on their experiences, SRP also highly recommends businesses review their insurance policies.

"Because we have been involved in so many emergency situations over the years, we have seen what can happen when businesses are not aware of their insurance benefits and rights. Loss or damage incurred as a result of decontaminating and protecting their business premises, and losses resulting from business interruption due to government-mandated closures and the viral pandemic may be covered," added Slepcevic.

To learn more, go to SRP's YouTube channel (Strategic Response Partners) to see its video, SRP Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Response Planning, Testing and Remediation; visit www.srp24.com; or call 888 582-5848.

For media inquiries, contact: Steve Slepcevic, (888) 582-5848 or response@srp24.com

Related Images

image1.png

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

image4.jpg

image5.jpg

image6.jpg

image7.jpg

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjWDX5Ydrts

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-response-partners-steps-in-to-help-as-companies-struggle-to-comply-with-cdcs-covid-19-response-guidelines-301027858.html

SOURCE Strategic Response Partners