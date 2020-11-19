SMI 10’491 -0.7%  SPI 13’003 -0.7%  Dow 29’483 0.2%  DAX 13’086 -0.9%  Euro 1.0815 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’452 -0.9%  Gold 1’867 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’339 0.6%  Dollar 0.9109 -0.1%  Öl 44.2 0.1% 
19.11.2020 23:30:00

Strategic Resources Announces Granting of Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") announces that it has granted incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,040,000 common shares of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.37 per share, will expire on November 19, 2025, and will vest in three equal parts over the first two years after grant.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) is a Vancouver, Canada based mineral exploration and development company that is focused on vanadium projects in Finland and Peru. The company is primarily focused on its flagship Mustavaara vanadium-iron-titanium project in Finland. The Company continues to evaluate new opportunities that are related to the electrification of the economy.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/.

To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC.

Signed: "Scott Hicks"

Scott Hicks, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-resources-announces-granting-of-options-301177701.html

SOURCE Strategic Resources Inc.

