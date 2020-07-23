+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 20:10:00

Strategic Partnership introduces PGT-P to Brazil

SÃO PAULO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Would-be parents, in consultation with their doctors and counselors, can now make more informed decisions when choosing which embryo to implant, thanks to an embryo health test known as LifeView PGT-P.

Chromosome Medicina Genômica, powered by GeneOne, in partnership with Genomic Prediction and Diagnosticos da America (DASA), is introducing LifeView PGT-P to Brazil. By screening for medical conditions, the laboratory can assess risk for common diseases, such as diabetes, common cancers and heart diseases, and mental disorders such as schizophrenia. Embryos can be screened for one condition, several conditions, or all available conditions, and then ordered from lowest to highest risk. The method is validated to reduce disease incidence.

Choice is better than chance, leading to a better IVF experience for would-be parents, and increasing the chance that their child will have their best start in life.

Brazil's first couple to elect this testing is currently under the care of Dr. Ciro Martinhago, who is Clinical Laboratory Director of Diagnosticos da America (DASA)'s reproductive genetics testing laboratory: Chromosome Medicina Genômica. Scientific collaboration with Genomic Prediction is being led in Brazil by Dr. Martinhago.

"Before this test, we could only screen for a small percentage of genetic diseases. With PGT-P, we can reduce incidence of conditions that affect the majority of the population, like heart attack risk, type 2 diabetes, and breast cancer." said Dr. Martinhago. "Only 5-10% of breast cancer is caused by BRCA. Now, we can address the other 90%."

How does PGT-P work?

Any IVF patient can benefit from LifeView PGT-P. The test is done in combination with PGT-A.

The laboratory analyzes a biopsy from each embryo, to determine the genetic risk of each embryo. The embryos are then ranked, from lowest to highest risk, measuring the entire genome. By following this ranking method, disease incidence is significantly reduced, compared to randomly choosing an embryo.

PGT-P is not a diagnostic test, but a screening and ranking test, like PGT-A. It can be combined with PGT-M and PGT-SR. The test does not provide results for cosmetic traits, and does not eliminate all risk of disease; rather, the test gives would-be parents information they need to choose the best embryo for transfer to the uterus during the Assisted Reproduction process. This results in reduced incidence of these diseases in the next generation.   

LifeView testing services are complemented by expert, compassionate genetic counseling to support would-be parents along their path to parenthood.

About Diagnosticos da America: DASA is the largest medical diagnostic company in Latin America, and the 5th largest in the world - operating in Brazil and Argentina, with a focus on clinical analysis, diagnostic imaging, and genetic medicine. DASA has more than 20 thousand employees and 2 thousand doctors, renowned in Brazil and abroad, working in a robust and capillary health care network across the country.  DASA performs more than 250 million exams and 20 million patients per year, through its more than 40 laboratory networks distributed in approximately 800 units.

About Genomic Prediction: Genomic Prediction are the inventors of PGT-P: Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Polygenic disease, as well as the genomic index method of embryo ranking. This method has been validated in tens of thousands of pairs of siblings, demonstrating significantly reduced incidence of disease compared to random selection. Genomic Prediction provides testing to over 100 clinics across the globe, and is a leader in preimplantation genetic testing, using state-of-the-art methods to provide would-be parents with the most accurate and actionable PGT results known to science. Genomic Prediction was Incorporated on May 1, 2017, and has been featured in The Economist, Wall Street Journal, and New Scientist. For more information, visit www.gpclaboratory.com.

Contact: Laurent Christian Asker Melchior Tellier, contact@genomicprediction.com, +1 (973)529-4223.

Announcement video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2Dz66a3xoE

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-partnership-introduces-pgt-p-to-brazil-301099035.html

SOURCE Genomic Prediction

