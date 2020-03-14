Strategic Mobility Group, LLC Closes Out Successful Week Of Trade Shows

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Mobility Group, LLC (SMG3), a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, successfully concluded their biggest week of trade shows yet. The enterprise mobility experts attended two trade shows, Modex and The User Group Connects (TUG), while live streaming from their offices in Schaumburg, IL amid HIMSS cancellation.

The week started off in Dallas, TX where Infor users got together for critical training, relevant user and industry presentations at The User Group Connects (TUG). The trusted solution providers spent 4 days educating attendees about SMG3 and the versatility of the hardware they offer to their customers. Attendees were able to watch various demonstrations of these devices' capabilities from the applications they support to their rugged, physical nature.

Next, SMG3 team members made their way to Atlanta, GA for Modex 2020. Their presentation included two booths featuring live product demos, booth tours, Android OS migration discussions, and information regarding the latest enterprise mobility solutions & trends. SMG3 also discussed solutions for the modern warehouse environment and asset traceability, while aiming to capture the ambiance that clients will experience when working with the company.

While many SMG3 team members spent the week traveling to various shows, some spent the week providing live broadcasts for would-be attendees of HIMSS. After the global health conference and exhibition was cancelled last week due to the concern for COVID-19, the experts in healthcare mobility pivoted to a virtual booth experience.

The live streams occurred over three days, featuring an educational forum from two of SMG3's division, SMG3Rx and Chicago Cloud Group. They covered everything from deploying and managing Android in the Enterprise to Salesforce consulting.

"We had a fantastic first week of shows and I want to personally thank everyone who stopped by any of our booths this year, both virtually and in-person", said President and CEO of SMG3, Nancy Gorski. "Our objective at trade shows is to illustrate how SMG3 is constantly making forward-thinking decisions, and we are excited for the endless possibilities in the year to come".

