20.08.2020 13:52:00

Strategic Efforts by Government Bodies to Support the Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Grow Progressively in COVID-19 Pandemic - Exclusive Report [390 pages] by Research Dive

PUNE, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Coronavirus has Positive Impact on Global Patient Handling Equipment Market

The patient handling equipment industry is likely to experience an increase in the growth rate during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a new report added by Research Dive, the Global Patient Handling Equipment Market is anticipated to reach up to $17.1 billion during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Comprehensive analysis on key drivers, challenges, major segments, lucrative opportunities, and key strategies implemented by prominent market players are provided in the report to better apprehend the pandemic effect on the overall market.

Highlights of the COVID-19 Impact on Patient Handling Equipment Market Report:

  • The expected CAGR of the patient handling equipment market before COVID-19 pandemic was 7.8% during the forecast period.
  • The CAGR of the global industry post-pandemic crisis is estimated to grow at 8.5% by 2027.
  • In 2020, the projected market size of the patient handling equipment market before COVID-19 pandemic was $9.4 billion.
  • Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market size of the global market is expected to reach up to $9.7 billion in 2020.

Download COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report of Patient Handling Equipment Market at https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/356/patient-handling-equipment-market#myQueryForm

Key Features of the Market

Our analysts stated that various government bodies and companies are taking efforts to increase the production of beds along with advanced technology owing to the rising demand for beds in the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in July 2020, the Indian Defense Institute of Advanced Technology developed 'Aashray,' a medical bed isolation system to fight COVID-19. Aashray focuses on delivering medical bed isolation system at a very low cost as a reusable solution to manage & maintain proper isolation of coronavirus infected patients. The product is movable and flexible in design which is suitable for variety of requirements.

The patient handling equipment are used to reduce risk of accidents and provide safety while handling patients. The various advantages of patient handling equipment such as increased safety, correct lifting and shifting methods are expected to be the significant factor for the growth of the global market during the pandemic crisis.

Top 10 Players of the Patient Handling Equipment Industry:

The key players operating in the global patient handling equipment market include

  • Antano Group
  • Stiegelmeyer
  • ORTHOS XXI
  • Guldmann
  • Drive Medical
  • HoverTech International
  • Prism Medical
  • Joerns Healthcare
  • Handicare
  • Ossenberg

    • The report summarizes various aspects of all these prominent players including financial performance, recent strategic moves & developments, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis. Download Sample Analysis Report of [75 pages] at https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/356

    Post-Pandemic Market Landscape

    As per the report, the global patient handling equipment market is expected to witness a tremendous growth even after the COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing geriatric population and the growing incidents of physical disabilities are expected to boost the growth of the global market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 15% of the world's population live with some kind of disability. Besides, technological advancements in patient handling equipment and surge in the private nursing care are estimated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global market after COVID-19 pandemic.

    More about Patients Handling Equipment:

    Ways to Determine the Right Patient Handling Equipment for Hospitals and Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industry

    Similar Reports:

  • Animal Parasiticide Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026 – Download Sample Report
  • 3D Cell Culture Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026 – Download Sample Report

    • About Research Dive

    Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

    Contact:

    Mr. Abhishek Paliwal
    Research Dive
    30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005
    (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)
    +1-(917)-444-1262 (US)
    Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454
    E-mail: support@researchdive.com 
    Website: https://www.researchdive.com
    Blog:  https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ 
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/   
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive 
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

     

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-efforts-by-government-bodies-to-support-the-global-patient-handling-equipment-market-grow-progressively-in-covid-19-pandemic--exclusive-report-390-pages-by-research-dive-301115649.html

    SOURCE Research Dive

